5 Insane Roush Mustangs Turn on Each Other in 1,500-HP Drag Race

2 1968 Shelby Cobra GT500KR Jumps to the Near Future for Cyberpunk 2077 Glory

1 1972 Ford Mustang Mach 1 Hides a Clean Engine Bay with a Lot of Fresh Air Under the Hood

More on this:

Custom-Built 1967 Ford Mustang Hardtop Flexes XS Coyote V8 Muscle

Redesigned for the 1967 model year , the most powerful Mustang available back then was the Shelby GT500. Chassis number AZ381528 may not be on the same level of specialness as the serpent-branded muscle car, but it’s a little more pokey thanks to an XS Coyote motor. 46 photos



The Dura Grip rear differential, 31-spline axles, and 4.10 gearing are worthy of your attention as well, along with the TCI independent front suspension, mini-tubbed torque arm for the rear axle, billet adjustable coilovers, front and rear sway bars, and the TCI sub-frame connector for improved rigidity.



A pro-touring build wouldn’t be complete without proper brakes and steering. Wilwood 13-inch rotors and six-piston calipers plus 12-inch rotors and four-piston calipers complement the rack-and-pinion electronic steering assembly. Finished in Agate Black paintwork with a pearl finish, the no-expense-spared Mustang is rocking 18-inch Shelby wheels and Toyo R888R tires which measure 18 by 12 inches and 18 by 9 inches, respectively.



Augmented with light-emitting diodes for the parking, turn, reverse, and taillights, this incredible machine further boasts a billet hood, billet trunk hinges, GT500R hood locks, and a flush-mount gas cap. Offered with a recon title, the no-nonsense ‘Stang is reassuringly nice in the cabin as well.



The Corbeau seats capture one’s attention the moment they get inside, along with the Alcantara suede-wrapped steering wheel that frames Dakota Digital gauges. Power windows, locks, a tilt column, and climate control add some modern convenience to the mix. To be auctioned at the Houston 2021 event by



The one-off restomod flaunts ported heads, a ported intake, hot cams, a forged bottom end for extra durability, billet oil pump gears, and a billet crank bullet. Ceramic-coated headers and a stainless-steel exhaust system with Borla muffler help the muscled-up hardtop burble away. Considering how many ponies and pound-feet of torque the Coyote-based crate engine develops in this configuration, the drivetrain consists of a modified T56 manual transmission with a hydraulic clutch and a narrowed 9.0-inch axle.The Dura Grip rear differential, 31-spline axles, and 4.10 gearing are worthy of your attention as well, along with the TCI independent front suspension, mini-tubbed torque arm for the rear axle, billet adjustable coilovers, front and rear sway bars, and the TCI sub-frame connector for improved rigidity.A pro-touring build wouldn’t be complete without proper brakes and steering. Wilwood 13-inch rotors and six-piston calipers plus 12-inch rotors and four-piston calipers complement the rack-and-pinion electronic steering assembly. Finished in Agate Black paintwork with a pearl finish, the no-expense-spared Mustang is rocking 18-inch Shelby wheels and Toyo R888R tires which measure 18 by 12 inches and 18 by 9 inches, respectively.Augmented with light-emitting diodes for the parking, turn, reverse, and taillights, this incredible machine further boasts a billet hood, billet trunk hinges, GT500R hood locks, and a flush-mount gas cap. Offered with a recon title, the no-nonsense ‘Stang is reassuringly nice in the cabin as well.The Corbeau seats capture one’s attention the moment they get inside, along with the Alcantara suede-wrapped steering wheel that frames Dakota Digital gauges. Power windows, locks, a tilt column, and climate control add some modern convenience to the mix. To be auctioned at the Houston 2021 event by Barrett-Jackson , this lovely hardtop will cross the block at no reserve.

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party. This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party.