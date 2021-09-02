Custom-Built 1967 Ford Mustang Hardtop Flexes XS Coyote V8 Muscle

Redesigned for the 1967 model year, the most powerful Mustang available back then was the Shelby GT500. Chassis number AZ381528 may not be on the same level of specialness as the serpent-branded muscle car, but it’s a little more pokey thanks to an XS Coyote motor.
The one-off restomod flaunts ported heads, a ported intake, hot cams, a forged bottom end for extra durability, billet oil pump gears, and a billet crank bullet. Ceramic-coated headers and a stainless-steel exhaust system with Borla muffler help the muscled-up hardtop burble away. Considering how many ponies and pound-feet of torque the Coyote-based crate engine develops in this configuration, the drivetrain consists of a modified T56 manual transmission with a hydraulic clutch and a narrowed 9.0-inch axle.
The Dura Grip rear differential, 31-spline axles, and 4.10 gearing are worthy of your attention as well, along with the TCI independent front suspension, mini-tubbed torque arm for the rear axle, billet adjustable coilovers, front and rear sway bars, and the TCI sub-frame connector for improved rigidity.
A pro-touring build wouldn’t be complete without proper brakes and steering. Wilwood 13-inch rotors and six-piston calipers plus 12-inch rotors and four-piston calipers complement the rack-and-pinion electronic steering assembly. Finished in Agate Black paintwork with a pearl finish, the no-expense-spared Mustang is rocking 18-inch Shelby wheels and Toyo R888R tires which measure 18 by 12 inches and 18 by 9 inches, respectively.
Augmented with light-emitting diodes for the parking, turn, reverse, and taillights, this incredible machine further boasts a billet hood, billet trunk hinges, GT500R hood locks, and a flush-mount gas cap. Offered with a recon title, the no-nonsense ‘Stang is reassuringly nice in the cabin as well.
The Corbeau seats capture one’s attention the moment they get inside, along with the Alcantara suede-wrapped steering wheel that frames Dakota Digital gauges. Power windows, locks, a tilt column, and climate control add some modern convenience to the mix. To be auctioned at the Houston 2021 event by Barrett-Jackson, this lovely hardtop will cross the block at no reserve.
