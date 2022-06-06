1967 Ford Mustang in Frost Turquoise Is Pure Eye Candy, Not Much of a Muscle Car Though

What do you love most about the 1960s automotive-wise? Yes, muscle cars are high on my list too, but I also dig the cool colors that Detroit offered at the time. Ford's Frost Turquoise is among the hues that got me hooked, and this 1967 Mustang proves that it's one of the nicest colors to have on a classic car.
As you might have already guessed, this beautiful 'Stang is the result of a frame-off restoration. Rebuilt and repainted to Mustang Club of America (MCA) Concours Driven standards, it looks like it just rolled off the showroom floor. And I bet that the new layer of Frost Turquoise paint looks better than the original factory coating.
But it's not just the candy-like exterior color that sets this classic apart. It also comes with a nicely matched interior in Aqua and Teal. Yes, you'll see this combination in cars from other brands too, but just look how wonderful it works with the light turquoise exterior.
The interior looks just as brilliant as the outer shell and includes all of the car's original factory features, including the wooden steering wheel. But it also comes with a few aftermarket touches, including carpeted floor mats with the Mustang logo and a Custom Autosound stereo.
But as perfect as this Mustang is inside and out, it's not as spectacular in the oomph department. Sure, it's all clean and shiny under the hood, but whoever ordered this Ford back in 1967 went with the entry-level inline-six engine. A 200-cubic-inch (3.3-liter) Thriftpower unit, this mill was originally rated at 120 horsepower and 190 pound-feet of torque (258 Nm).
Now don't get me wrong, I'm not saying the inline-six engine diminishes the car's Concours-winning status, but a 289-cubic-inch (4.7-liter) V8 would have been a solid improvement in terms of power and speed. It's just two cylinders away from being a proper muscle car that looks fabulous from every angle.
But that's not to say I wouldn't jump behind the steering wheel and drive this turquoise drop-top across the U.S. Even in the absence of a V8, this Mustang is the perfect summer ride with the classy white top folded behind the rear seats.
If you feel the same, this Mustang is being auctioned off via Hemmings as we speak. It comes with a clean Nebraska title, a Marti report, photos that document the restoration process, and the car show awards it has won up until now.
The bidding is at only $40,000 (yes, that's not a lot for a car like this) as of this writing, but the auction will be up until June 11, 2022. And it still has a "reserve not met" status. Would you spend this summer in a Mustang like this, or would you rather have a V8 under the hood?
