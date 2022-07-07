428 Cobra Jet-Swapped 1967 Ford Mustang GT Fastback Hits the Dyno

Scott Hubbard purchased this 1967 Mustang GT Fastback when he was 15 years old. He finished restoring the car in 1985 when his beloved pony had just around 100,000 miles (160,934 kilometers) on the odometer.
Originally an S-code 390 equipped with a four-speed manual transmission, this blast from the past was reborn by putting two cars together. Now rocking a good ol’ 428 with a little more than 38,000 (61,155 kilometers) on the clock, the blue-painted pony features Edelbrock aluminum cylinder heads, a Ford medium riser Police Interceptor-spec aluminum intake manifold, a Holley four-barrel carburetor, and a 1969 shaker hood scoop.
Bored 0.030 over, the naturally-aspirated V8 is gifted with roller rockers and PerTronix pointless ignition. The largest displacement engine in the FE series further boasts the bone-stock camshaft, and exhaust manifolds, which flow through straight pipes into a pair of aftermarket chambered mufflers.
The exhaust tips are stock, yet the four-speed manual isn’t. Scott replaced the original box with a Tremec T45 from a later Mustang, a five-speed transmission that’s adequately durable for this application. A steel driveshaft, the original third member with 3.00 gearing, 14-inch Magnum 500 wheels, Cooper Cobra Radial G/T rubber boots, and 93 octane in the fuel tank pretty much seal the deal. Care to guess how much power this engine still has left in it? Landan Durham of Late Model Restoration is much obliged to answer that question, starting with 265 hp at 4,600 rpm.
The dyno graph further shows 372 pound-feet (504 Nm) at 2,900 rpm, which is pretty alright if you remember that an R-code 428 Cobra Jet V8 from the 1968 model year is good for 335 gross horsepower and 440 gross pound-feet (597 Nm). It’s not much by modern standards, but on the other hand, you don’t need tons of power to enjoy a very classy pony car.
Bored 0.030 over, the naturally-aspirated V8 is gifted with roller rockers and PerTronix pointless ignition. The largest displacement engine in the FE series further boasts the bone-stock camshaft, and exhaust manifolds, which flow through straight pipes into a pair of aftermarket chambered mufflers.
The exhaust tips are stock, yet the four-speed manual isn’t. Scott replaced the original box with a Tremec T45 from a later Mustang, a five-speed transmission that’s adequately durable for this application. A steel driveshaft, the original third member with 3.00 gearing, 14-inch Magnum 500 wheels, Cooper Cobra Radial G/T rubber boots, and 93 octane in the fuel tank pretty much seal the deal. Care to guess how much power this engine still has left in it? Landan Durham of Late Model Restoration is much obliged to answer that question, starting with 265 hp at 4,600 rpm.
The dyno graph further shows 372 pound-feet (504 Nm) at 2,900 rpm, which is pretty alright if you remember that an R-code 428 Cobra Jet V8 from the 1968 model year is good for 335 gross horsepower and 440 gross pound-feet (597 Nm). It’s not much by modern standards, but on the other hand, you don’t need tons of power to enjoy a very classy pony car.