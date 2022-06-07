This 1967 Mustang Is Proof That Not Even a Rusty Piece of Dearborn Metal Sells for Cheap

The first-generation Mustang is among the most sought-after models in the restoration business, especially when the cars in question come in tip-top shape.
On the other hand, the Mustang is also a highly desirable project, and more often than not, these vehicles end up selling at a hefty price tag as well.
But this Mustang rust bucket is the living proof that not even a single sheet of Dearborn metal sells for cheap.
As you can easily tell from the photos shared by eBay seller mkmustang1, calling this project a Mustang is more of a far-fetched claim, as the buyer would only get what has been left from a 1967 pony. The seller themselves admits that taking photos of the undersides didn’t make any sense “because there’s nothing there,” so what you get is only a few sheets of metal that should theoretically help start an ambitious Mustang restoration.
“Not much to see, it’s rust, bent, and dented,” the seller further adds, revealing that the Ford Mustang also comes with an S-code title.
Obviously, this isn’t the kind of pony that can be used as a father-son project, and whoever ends up giving a second chance to this Mustang must be a very experienced mechanic with the right skills and resources for such an ambitious job.
Needless to say, quite a lot of parts are missing, including here the engine, the interior, the glass, and so much more. So what you get is pretty much what you see in the pictures, which comes down to a small part of the body that apparently still has what could be the original blue paint.
As said, the rough shape of the “car” doesn’t seem to be a reason to let it sell for cheap. The bidding has already reached $2,000, but the reserve is yet to be met, so the seller most likely expects to get much more for their once-Mustang.
But this Mustang rust bucket is the living proof that not even a single sheet of Dearborn metal sells for cheap.
As you can easily tell from the photos shared by eBay seller mkmustang1, calling this project a Mustang is more of a far-fetched claim, as the buyer would only get what has been left from a 1967 pony. The seller themselves admits that taking photos of the undersides didn’t make any sense “because there’s nothing there,” so what you get is only a few sheets of metal that should theoretically help start an ambitious Mustang restoration.
“Not much to see, it’s rust, bent, and dented,” the seller further adds, revealing that the Ford Mustang also comes with an S-code title.
Obviously, this isn’t the kind of pony that can be used as a father-son project, and whoever ends up giving a second chance to this Mustang must be a very experienced mechanic with the right skills and resources for such an ambitious job.
Needless to say, quite a lot of parts are missing, including here the engine, the interior, the glass, and so much more. So what you get is pretty much what you see in the pictures, which comes down to a small part of the body that apparently still has what could be the original blue paint.
As said, the rough shape of the “car” doesn’t seem to be a reason to let it sell for cheap. The bidding has already reached $2,000, but the reserve is yet to be met, so the seller most likely expects to get much more for their once-Mustang.