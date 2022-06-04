1965 Mustang Fastback Driven by First Owner for Just a Few Months, Abandoned in Horse Barn

While most people who are in the market looking for a Mustang would treat the pony like a baby, it’s not a secret that some gorgeous examples end up being abandoned in garages or barns where they spend years or sometimes even decades away from humanity.
This appears to be the story of this 1965 fastback as well.
Found by Pete’s Classic Cars and now listed for sale, this Ford Mustang was originally purchased by someone in Amarillo, Texas. However, they drove the car for only a few months, as in December of the same year, the Mustang was sold to someone else.
The second owner apparently enjoyed the car quite a lot at first, but eventually, they decided to park it in a horse barn. This happened in 1988, it seems, three years before the owner’s son came across the pony. However, this doesn’t mean the Mustang was pulled from storage and given a second chance. Nope.
The car was left in the same barn, so, fortunately, it has recently been discovered by Pete’s Classic Cars, who decided to look for a new owner willing to give it a full restoration.
The Wimbledon White paint that you see on the body is believed to be original, and so is the Ivy Gold interior.
In case you’re wondering what’s under the hood, this is an A-code Mustang, so it comes with a 289 (4.7-liter) V8 engine with a 4-barrel carburetor. The engine was stuck when the car was pulled from storage, and despite being fixed, it’s now stuck once again.
While the Mustang has already received a series of fixes, the work must be continued, and the restoration wouldn’t necessarily be the easiest project. Listed on eBay for auction, the Mustang can be had for at least $17,000, though it remains to be seen how high the price ends up going as part of the digital fight.
