Tuned 2012 Mustang Shelby GT500 Will Whipple You Into Submission With Its 700+ HP

The updated fifth-generation Mustang Shelby GT500, aka the S197 II, is probably a little underrated right now, given how much power modern-day muscle cars produce. We’re talking upwards of 700 horsepower, with some, like the Dodge Challenger, offering over 800 hp in SRT Super Stock spec.
However, you’d be wise to not underestimate an S197 II-gen Shelby GT500, because Ford put a lot of work into making it one of the best overall muscle cars ever built in America. While they may look a lot like the 2007-2009 GT500, these newer Mustangs were thoroughly upgraded and enhanced, to the point where the supercharged 5.4-liter V8 produced 550 hp and 510 lb-ft (691 Nm) of torque.
Of course, when it comes to muscle cars, you don’t have to leave well enough alone if you don’t want to. Case in point, this 2012 GT500, finished in Grabber Blue. It’s up for grabs through Bring a Trailer and it’s been fitted with a Whipple supercharger, among other things.
Aside from that stunning blue colorway, other exterior highlights include custom carbon fiber bits such as the front grille, hood vent, side skirts, rear diffuser, gurney flap and rear splash guards. The seller also installed Raxiom Vector V2 LED taillights, a new front splitter, quarter window louvers and dual exhaust outlets.
Meanwhile, there’s an Air Lift Performance 3H air suspension underneath the car, while a set of blue-finished Brembo calipers add stopping power at all four corners.
Inside, you get sport bucket seats, air conditioning, a Shaker 500 sound system and an MGW short-throw shifter for the six-speed manual gearbox, which by the way manipulates over 700 hp according to a dyno sheet provided by the seller in a video. The data shows 620 hp at the wheels, which rounds up to about 720 crank hp, give or take.
Additional performance-enhancing equipment includes the Ford Performance Cobra Jet throttle body, Reische Performance thermostat, American Racing Solution billet belt tensioner, VMP Performance fuel pump booster, a Borla S-Type exhaust and a few other minor modifications.
Basically, we’re pretty sure this thing will blow just about anyone’s mind in a straight line.
