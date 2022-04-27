Tuned Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 Is a Supercar Killer, Proves Its Worth at the Drag Strip

The latest iteration of Ford’s Mustang Shelby GT500 doesn’t need any modifications in order to run the quarter-mile in roughly 10 seconds all day, any day – well, as long as it has a skilled driver at the helm, good tires on its feet, and the weather conditions on its side.
Boasting more oomph than the Ford GT, it is still the Blue Oval’s most powerful street-legal car ever made, and it guns for the likes of the Chevy Camaro ZL1, and the multitude of the Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat models.
With 760 horsepower and 625 pound-feet (847 Nm) of torque bouncing off the walls, the supercharged 5.2-liter V8 rockets it to 60 mph (97 kph) in just 3 seconds from naught. And it does all of this while retaining the cramped backseat, which is more suitable for children, the infotainment system, digital instrument cluster, air conditioning, cup holders, power windows, reversing camera, and all the things one would expect to find in a modern-day muscle car.
There is even a premium sound system available as an option, and customers can also get the Carbon Fiber Track Pack at an extra cost. The latter unlocks stuff such as the exposed carbon fiber wheels, 20 inches in diameter, shod in 305/30 and 315/30 front and rear tires respectively, GT4 wing, adjustable strut top mounts, leather-trimmed Recaro seats, and the backseat delete, among others.
As for the blue example that you’re about to see in action, filmed at the Bradenton Motorsports Park in Florida last Sunday, it is said to have a few aces up its sleeve that make it even quicker than the stock model. On a good day, it can give supercars a run for their money, with less than 10 seconds required to complete the quarter mile. But we’d better wrap it up and let you watch it in action in the video embedded below, which is only 2 minutes and 41 seconds long.
With 760 horsepower and 625 pound-feet (847 Nm) of torque bouncing off the walls, the supercharged 5.2-liter V8 rockets it to 60 mph (97 kph) in just 3 seconds from naught. And it does all of this while retaining the cramped backseat, which is more suitable for children, the infotainment system, digital instrument cluster, air conditioning, cup holders, power windows, reversing camera, and all the things one would expect to find in a modern-day muscle car.
There is even a premium sound system available as an option, and customers can also get the Carbon Fiber Track Pack at an extra cost. The latter unlocks stuff such as the exposed carbon fiber wheels, 20 inches in diameter, shod in 305/30 and 315/30 front and rear tires respectively, GT4 wing, adjustable strut top mounts, leather-trimmed Recaro seats, and the backseat delete, among others.
As for the blue example that you’re about to see in action, filmed at the Bradenton Motorsports Park in Florida last Sunday, it is said to have a few aces up its sleeve that make it even quicker than the stock model. On a good day, it can give supercars a run for their money, with less than 10 seconds required to complete the quarter mile. But we’d better wrap it up and let you watch it in action in the video embedded below, which is only 2 minutes and 41 seconds long.