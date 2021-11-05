Brembo and GM Showcase Co-Developed Performance Brake Upgrade System for Trucks and SUVs

Brembo, together with General Motors, has engineered a Performance Brake Upgrade System for large trucks and SUV models, that current owners can fit to their vehicles either by themselves or through a dealer. The so-called GM Performance Brake Upgrade Kit is on display at the Chevrolet exhibit at SEMA in Las Vegas.
These new brakes were designed for quiet and consistent operation on the street but are also said to be dependable and robust when it comes to towing. You can fit them to a Chevrolet Silverado, Tahoe or Suburban, a GMC Sierra, Yukon or Yukon XL, and the Cadillac Escalade.
GM’s task for Brembo was to make a 6-piston caliper that could fit over 20 different wheel profiles. The brake manufacturer had to use a significantly larger rotor, which meant having to overcome cooling issues that in turn required several iterations of rotor geometry.
Before production, Brembo’s R&D team endured over 1,300 hours of design and Computer-Aided Engineering (CAE), to go with the 850 hours of dyno testing for vibration endurance, torque and pressure endurance, not to mention corrosion resistance, structural integrity, strength and so on. Overall, some 40,000 miles (64,373 km) of on-road testing had to be performed in order to validate the bench tests.
“The Brembo Brake Upgrade System allows customers the opportunity to upgrade their already owned or newly purchased Chevrolet, GMC truck, SUV or Cadillac Escalade with the ultimate in braking performance,” said Brembo North America president and CEO, Dan Sandberg.
“This unique 6-piston red caliper wraps around a large, vented rotor that not only looks great and fills the wheel opening, but also contributes to optimized braking and better control when hauling loads or pulling a trailer. Together with GM, these packages have been validated for quality and performance, as well as for ease of installation by the local dealer or for the do-it-yourself mechanic.”
