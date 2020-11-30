Examining Brembo’s Greentive Rotor Technology

The Italian braking system specialist needs no introduction. Whether you've seen their logo on a Formula One car or on the brake caliper of your dream vehicle, you've probably heard of Brembo.
Being known for their ventilated Brembo Xtra aftermarket range and the highly capable, floating rotors that we can see on premium sports models, they recently introduced a new range of eco-friendly brake rotors that feature a new, distinct and elegant look.
These rotors are called Greentive and the shiny coating layer will allow you to see your reflection in them. Do not expect 4K quality though, the surface of the rotors is not quite mirror-like.
The name does not break barriers in terms of creativity, advertised as a fusion between the words ‘GREEN’ and ‘DISTINCTIVE’ that emphasize the environmental friendliness and highlighting the elegance of the look.
When thinking about Brembo brake rotors, the first thought that comes to mind is hardcore, aggressive, racing oriented masterpieces.
I am certain that few of us have ever thought about ‘green’, ‘distinctive’ or ‘shine’ as being important characteristics of the ideal brake rotor. Especially if it does not include lots of holes on the surface for best ventilation and a racing look.
This ensures low wear that in turn increases the lifetime of the discs and protects the pads from taking the same amount of punishment as they do from conventional discs. Brembo suggests that the discs could last up to 93,000 miles (150,000 kilometers), a figure that loosely depends on driving style.
Lower wear and a higher melting point also mean less dust, which decreases the environmental impact of the discs, a key aim for the Italians during the development process as they are committed to sustainability.
This also improves braking responsiveness and performance by running at lower temperatures thanks to the higher melting point of the coat that protects the actual braking surface.
Less dust coupled with the mirror finish also makes these rotors remarkably elegant, a feat that we would not have expected from Brembo, a manufacturer that is responsible for some the most aggressive looking rotors out there.
This is an old problem for conventional disc brakes and a huge advantage for most hybrid and electric cars, which use a different braking system that exposes the discs to corrosion more than traditional friction braking by scarcely using the physical brake components.
The discs also feature another innovation in the form of a small Brembo logo on the brake ring surface, which acts like a wear sensor and dissipates when the discs need to be replaced.
Brembo announced that this technology will be available for the entire lineup of rotor concepts. That means shiny discs, whether solid, lightweight, dual cast or floating, will be available soon.
The mirror finish is said to last over time, but it remains to be seen if the reflective surface can endure the advertised number of miles keeping its unique look.
