Brembo’s New Concept Brake Caliper Features LEDs, Because Why Not?

Beauty lies in the eye of the beholder means that beauty is subjective, and the New G Sessanta certainly looks cool for a brake caliper. Inspired by the Italian manufacturer’s first-ever brake caliper from 1972, this concept is testing the waters for the next generation of riders.
The shape of the brake caliper mirrors that of the original, but the New G Sessanta differs in many respects. The classic B R E M B O lettering has been phased out in favor of the company’s lowercase b logo, which is reassuringly modern but very similar to the Beats by Dr. Dre logo as well.
Next up, the lowercase b logo and upper part of the concept brake caliper are complemented by light-emitting diodes because we all know that LEDs help with braking performance. Criticism aside, why did Brembo integrate light-emitting diodes on a component that obviously doesn’t need LEDs?
“It can be both an interface, communicating directly with the user, and an aesthetic choice, adapting to the user's tastes and preferences.” I wish I was joking, but I definitely am not. Personalizing a brake caliper used to mean and still is centered around painting the brake caliper in the color of your liking. Brembo further explains that LEDs can help the rider “localize a parked vehicle by emitting a courtesy light,” which is downright nonsense.
If you ask me, the brake caliper of the future would be a lot more useful if the smartphone application would allow the rider to adjust the force and balance, not a selection of light-emitting diodes. The wireless componentry and smartphone app could also translate to GPS motorcycle localization although the GPS module wouldn't like the heat created by the brake calipers.
Brembo, therefore, has to ask itself a question about what kind of two-wheeled customers it will be targeting in the next decade: people who put form over function or those who prefer braking performance over looks.
