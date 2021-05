Brembo’s New Concept Brake Caliper Features LEDs, Because Why Not?

The shape of the brake caliper mirrors that of the original, but the New G Sessanta differs in many respects. The classic B R E M B O lettering has been phased out in favor of the company’s lowercase b logo, which is reassuringly modern but very similar to the Beats by Dr. Dre logo as well.Next up, the lowercase b logo and upper part of the concept brake caliper are complemented by light-emitting diodes because we all know that LEDs help with braking performance. Criticism aside, why did Brembo integrate light-emitting diodes on a component that obviously doesn’t need LEDs?“It can be both an interface, communicating directly with the user, and an aesthetic choice, adapting to the user's tastes and preferences.” I wish I was joking, but I definitely am not. Personalizing a brake caliper used to mean and still is centered around painting the brake caliper in the color of your liking. Brembo further explains that LEDs can help the rider “localize a parked vehicle by emitting a courtesy light,” which is downright nonsense.If you ask me, the brake caliper of the future would be a lot more useful if the smartphone application would allow the rider to adjust the force and balance, not a selection of light-emitting diodes. The wireless componentry and smartphone app could also translate to GPS motorcycle localization although the GPS module wouldn't like the heat created by the brake calipers. Brembo , therefore, has to ask itself a question about what kind of two-wheeled customers it will be targeting in the next decade: people who put form over function or those who prefer braking performance over looks.