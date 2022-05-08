1967 Ford Mustang Gets First Wash in Years, Morphs Into Beautiful Survivor

It's 2022 and it's safe to say that more than one million classic cars are currently in storage in the U.S. And while some of them are road-worthy collectibles, most of them will be dragged out into the light in need of restoration. This 1967 Ford Mustang is one of the lucky ones.
The first-generation pony spent an unspecified number of years in storage. Judging by the amount of dust covering it, it could be more than five years. But thankfully enough, it's a well-maintained classic that doesn't need a costly restoration to drive again.
And don't let the thick layer of dust and the dirty chrome fool you, this 'Stang is a fine survivor. It's something you'll discover at the end of the video below, which shows the folks over at "WD Detailing" giving it a much-deserved cleaning and detailing.
And the result is fantastic, to say the least. Not only the Dark Highland Green (yup, the same as the iconic Bullitt Mustang) came back to life, but the chrome trim also looks fantastic. On top of that, the car got its hood repainted to match the rest of the body.
The interior also got a bit of attention. It didn't look bad, to begin with, but now it's a nice place to spend time in. Overall, the Mustang ditched its barn-found look to become a Concours-ready classic. One that should win some trophies in the "survivor" category.
Rounding up the exquisite package is a 289-cubic-inch (4.7-liter) V8 engine. One of the first small-block engines offered in the first-gen Mustang, the 289 came in three different configurations in 1967.
Ford offered a two-barrel variant with 200 horsepower and a four-barrel combo with 225 horses. A HiPo version, also with a four-barrel carb, sent 271 horsepower to the rear wheels. There's no info as to what motivates this 'Stang, but the base two-barrel 289 is plenty potent for highway cruising or a bit of fun on twisty backroads.
