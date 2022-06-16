Custom Line's Largest-Ever Superyacht Hits the Water for the First Time

Italian yacht builder Custom Line announced its new flagship, a 140-foot (43-meter) superyacht that combines luxury and comfort to offer both the guests and the owners a unique experience at sea.
The vessel, simply named Custom Line 140, touched the water at the Ferretti Group Superyacht Yard in Ancona, Italy. With a beam of 28 ft (8.54 meters), the new flagship offers great interior volumes and big outdoor spaces.
The exterior, styled by Francesco Paszkowski Design, has a sleek profile with clean lines flowing from bow to stern. The hull has large windows that accentuate the vessel's dynamic profile. Moreover, the deck's floor-to-ceiling glass surfaces provide direct contact with the sea, which is accentuated by the open stern rails. The painted aluminum railing with Y-shaped uprights is another element that stands out, giving the superyacht an elegant feel.
The interior, designed by Margherita Casprini, was made with great attention to detail and it mirrors the exterior. The materials used were selected to offer passengers the utmost comfort. Plus, the neutral color palette complements the luxury decorations, adding to the elegance of the rooms.
Speaking of that, guests will find accommodation in four cabins comprised of three VIPs and a cabin with twin beds. According to Robb Report, the Owner's full-beam suite is positioned on the main deck, and it features a walk-in wardrobe, along with a bathroom with twin sinks. The crew will enjoy privacy in three standard cabins.
Performance-wise, the 140-footer gets its power from two MTU engines capable of delivering 2,638 hp each. That's enough to make the vessel navigate at a maximum speed of 21.5 knots (25 mph/ 40 kph). It can also cruise at 18 knots (21 mph/ 33 kph) and cover distances of 805 miles (1,296 km).
Currently, Custom Line 140 is gearing up for the upcoming sea trials. Once the vessel completes testing, it is expected to make its official debut later this year in September.
The exterior, styled by Francesco Paszkowski Design, has a sleek profile with clean lines flowing from bow to stern. The hull has large windows that accentuate the vessel's dynamic profile. Moreover, the deck's floor-to-ceiling glass surfaces provide direct contact with the sea, which is accentuated by the open stern rails. The painted aluminum railing with Y-shaped uprights is another element that stands out, giving the superyacht an elegant feel.
The interior, designed by Margherita Casprini, was made with great attention to detail and it mirrors the exterior. The materials used were selected to offer passengers the utmost comfort. Plus, the neutral color palette complements the luxury decorations, adding to the elegance of the rooms.
Speaking of that, guests will find accommodation in four cabins comprised of three VIPs and a cabin with twin beds. According to Robb Report, the Owner's full-beam suite is positioned on the main deck, and it features a walk-in wardrobe, along with a bathroom with twin sinks. The crew will enjoy privacy in three standard cabins.
Performance-wise, the 140-footer gets its power from two MTU engines capable of delivering 2,638 hp each. That's enough to make the vessel navigate at a maximum speed of 21.5 knots (25 mph/ 40 kph). It can also cruise at 18 knots (21 mph/ 33 kph) and cover distances of 805 miles (1,296 km).
Currently, Custom Line 140 is gearing up for the upcoming sea trials. Once the vessel completes testing, it is expected to make its official debut later this year in September.