Serenity Yacht - The Hangout Place for Woody Harrelson, Chris Rock, Diddy, and More

Summer is in full swing, which means everyone is adapting to the best summer activities. Which often include the seaside. Lots of celebrities ventured out to Europe to enjoy the Mediterranean countries, usually on yachts. But there’s no bigger party than the one including Woody Harrelson, Sacha Baron Cohen, Matthew McConaughey, Chris Rock, Diddy, and more.
The group, filled with so many famous names, is currently enjoying Croatia on board a luxurious superyacht called Serenity, Daily Mail reports. A few days ago, Woody Harrelson took advantage of the weather, executing a perfect backflip off the edge. He later went paddle boarding with McConaughey.
Diddy has recently joined the star-studded party, which also includes actor David Spade, Metallica drummer Lars Ulrich and his wife, model Jessica Miller, and Lake Bell.
Built by Austal, with an exterior design by Luiz de Basto Designs and AskDeco for its interior, Serenity measures 236'3 ft (72 m), with a beam of 45'3 ft (13.8 m) and a draft of 6'11 (2.1 m). It saw a refit in 2017 and now includes many amenities and entertainment options.
It's powered by twin MTU engines, which help it reach a cruise speed of 12 knots (14 mi / 22 kph), with a maximum speed of 15 knots (17 mph / 28 kph), and a range of up to 1,539 nautical miles (1,771 mi / 2,850 km) at cruising speed.
Serenity offers accommodation for up to 28 guests, featuring a cabin configuration comprising a master suite, six VIP cabins, five double cabins, two twin cabins, and one cabin that could be used as twin or double. It also has enough space for 30 crew members.
The vessel has a jacuzzi, a swimming pool, a cinema, and a gym, plus a multitude of toys for recreation on water. It has two SeaDoo watercraft, two seabobs, a flyboard, four Paddleboards, a wakeboard, water-ski, kneeboard, kayaks, snorkeling and scuba diving equipment, and more.
Serenity is available for charter for approximately $563,000 (€550,000) per week, plus expenses, in the Mediterranean, the Balearics, Croatia, the Arabian Gulf, the Indian Ocean and the Red Sea, and it was more than enough for the big, famous group.
