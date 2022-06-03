192-Foot $35 Million Superyacht Idol Crashes Into Bridge As It’s Leaving Refits

This one (probably) won’t buff out. In today’s “how you can crash a superyacht” news, a 192-foot vessel slammed into an underbridge in Pisa, Italy, just as it was leaving a yard where it had been undergoing refit.
The incident happened on May 31, Boat International reports. The ship in question is Idol, a 2007 build from Austal and Oceanfast, which had been at a refit yard in Pisa, Italy. The refit completed, Idol was on its way to sea by way of a canal, when it hit the underside of a bridge under Autostrada Azzurra. And it was all because the captain wouldn’t wait for low tide.
As per the media outlet, in low tide, the bridge has a clearance off 11.8 meters (38.7 feet) above sea level, so it wouldn’t have presented any trouble for Idol. The problem appeared when the captain decided to clear the bridge during high tide, which would explain why the video that popped up online was being shot by a member of the crew, sent to the shore to observe and offer feedback on the difficult maneuver.
Things went predictably, as the video below shows. The superyacht didn’t fit under the bridge, so it hit and grazed against the cement underside, while the crew member casually remarked “it hit.” The video cuts off before Idol emerges from under the structure, so there’s no way of knowing the extent of the damage.
Boat International says that, whatever damage Idol took is now being fixed: the ship was taken directly to another yard, this time in Livorno. At Seven Stars, where it had been brought in for the refit, Idol got a series of modifications to the stern and bow, and the addition of a helipad.
At a reported price of $35 million, the 192-foot (58.5-meter) Idol is often offered for charter at prices starting at $280,000 per week, not including expenses like fuel and supplies. It is a custom design with an elegant, minimalist interior by Sam Sorgiovanni, heavy on fine Italian leather, Carrara marble and stainless steel accents.
Accommodation on board is for 14 guests, with a full-beam mastersuite and additional sleeping for 13 crew. As a charter vessel, Idol is offered with a variety of water toys, including three tenders, diving gear, and everything else you could possibly want to enjoy yourself at anchor. It also has a jacuzzi on the sundeck, several dining and lounge areas, and other luxury amenities.
As per the media outlet, in low tide, the bridge has a clearance off 11.8 meters (38.7 feet) above sea level, so it wouldn’t have presented any trouble for Idol. The problem appeared when the captain decided to clear the bridge during high tide, which would explain why the video that popped up online was being shot by a member of the crew, sent to the shore to observe and offer feedback on the difficult maneuver.
Things went predictably, as the video below shows. The superyacht didn’t fit under the bridge, so it hit and grazed against the cement underside, while the crew member casually remarked “it hit.” The video cuts off before Idol emerges from under the structure, so there’s no way of knowing the extent of the damage.
Boat International says that, whatever damage Idol took is now being fixed: the ship was taken directly to another yard, this time in Livorno. At Seven Stars, where it had been brought in for the refit, Idol got a series of modifications to the stern and bow, and the addition of a helipad.
At a reported price of $35 million, the 192-foot (58.5-meter) Idol is often offered for charter at prices starting at $280,000 per week, not including expenses like fuel and supplies. It is a custom design with an elegant, minimalist interior by Sam Sorgiovanni, heavy on fine Italian leather, Carrara marble and stainless steel accents.
Accommodation on board is for 14 guests, with a full-beam mastersuite and additional sleeping for 13 crew. As a charter vessel, Idol is offered with a variety of water toys, including three tenders, diving gear, and everything else you could possibly want to enjoy yourself at anchor. It also has a jacuzzi on the sundeck, several dining and lounge areas, and other luxury amenities.