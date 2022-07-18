Grey's Anatomy Actress Ellen Pompeo Holidays in Italy, Enjoys Yacht Trip With Family

Celebrities nowadays usually opt for yacht holidays, renting different vessels for their summer getaways. They provide comfort, privacy, and a lot of entertainment on board. One of the latest stars to do it is Grey’s Anatomy's Ellen Pompeo.
Ellen Pompeo is best known for her role as Dr. Meredith Grey in the long-running ABC medical drama, Grey’s Anatomy. Thanks to her role as well, the actress has an estimated net worth of $80 million, which allows her to live a comfortable life.
Although she’s hardly one to show off her wealth, she and her family ventured out to Europe for the summer to enjoy the beautiful beaches and waters in Italy. During her trip to Sardinia, Ellen, her husband, Chris Ivery, and their children, daughters Stella, 12, Sienna, seven, and son Eli, five, enjoyed a yacht trip on board Yacht Mind. They were also joined by a group of friends.
Pompeo also dived off the edge and went for a swim, making the most of the hot temperatures in the Mediterranean country. Later, the actress was seen enjoying the sun on board in a white swimsuit as she grabbed a healthy snack.
Built in 2008, the four-cabin motor vessel Italia Yachts Jaguar 76, named “Yacht Mind,” was refitted in 2019. The vessel has a length of 78.7 ft (24 m), a draught of 3.93 ft (1.2 m), and a beam of 19 ft (5.8 m). It's powered by twin MTU engines that put out 1,500 horsepower each and can accommodate up to 12 people in four double cabins and three beds for the crew members. Onboard, there are a flat-screen TV, air conditioning, and even a fully equipped kitchen.
This motor yacht is available for charter around Italy, and it's operated by the charter company Sardinia Boat Charter. It's docked in Marina di Olbia, Sardinia, and it has a price ranging from $4,570 (€4,500) to $8,000 (€7.900) a day. It’s unclear whether the actress and her family and friends spent the night on the vessel, but it seemed entertaining enough for their day of fun.
