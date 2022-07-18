It's a Star-Studded Yacht Party in Croatia, With Woody Harrelson Doing Backflips

During summer, a lot of people go on holiday to the seaside to enjoy the good weather and the warm water. Celebrities take it a step beyond, and they often live it up on luxury yachts, most of them opting for Europe. Just like Woody Harrelson, Chris Rock, Matthew McConaughey, and Sacha Baron Cohen.
These days, there’s an intense wave of heat all over Europe. Celebrities have started their summer holidays in the Mediterranean for a few weeks now, relaxing on some of the most luxurious yachts.
For example, LL Cool J, Magic Johnson, and Samuel L. Jackson took their families and rented Solandge, a $150 million yacht. Other celebrities, like Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble, relaxed on Tommy Hilfiger’s $46 million yacht, Flag. David Beckham’s son Brooklyn and his wife Nicola Peltz enjoyed some time on James Pecker’s $200 million IJE.
But Croatia seemed to be the prime spot for a few actors, who gathered on board a luxury yacht. Among them, Woody Harrelson, Matthew McConaughey, Sacha Baron Cohen, Chris Rock, and Metallica drummer Lars Ulrich took their families on a holiday to remember.
Although the name of the yacht, which boasts several decks, is not visible, it was big enough to fit the actors’ big families and it provided a lot of entertainment options. The actors were seen enjoying some sun on the deck, with Harrelson adventuring himself on the edge before performing an impressive backflip into the water.
Later on, he and Matthew McConaughey hopped on a blue Brunotti paddle board as they enjoyed the Adriatic Sea. They were soon joined by McConaughey's stunning wife Camila Alves, who had a small inflatable boat. McConaughey and his wife previously spent a few days in the Croatian peninsula of Istria before joining the others.
Harrelson's wife Lara Louise was also seen in Croatia, as well as Rock's new girlfriend, actress Lake Bell. However, it doesn't look like any of them is planning to give an extensive tour of the vessel online any time soon, like LL Cool J did.
For example, LL Cool J, Magic Johnson, and Samuel L. Jackson took their families and rented Solandge, a $150 million yacht. Other celebrities, like Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble, relaxed on Tommy Hilfiger’s $46 million yacht, Flag. David Beckham’s son Brooklyn and his wife Nicola Peltz enjoyed some time on James Pecker’s $200 million IJE.
But Croatia seemed to be the prime spot for a few actors, who gathered on board a luxury yacht. Among them, Woody Harrelson, Matthew McConaughey, Sacha Baron Cohen, Chris Rock, and Metallica drummer Lars Ulrich took their families on a holiday to remember.
Although the name of the yacht, which boasts several decks, is not visible, it was big enough to fit the actors’ big families and it provided a lot of entertainment options. The actors were seen enjoying some sun on the deck, with Harrelson adventuring himself on the edge before performing an impressive backflip into the water.
Later on, he and Matthew McConaughey hopped on a blue Brunotti paddle board as they enjoyed the Adriatic Sea. They were soon joined by McConaughey's stunning wife Camila Alves, who had a small inflatable boat. McConaughey and his wife previously spent a few days in the Croatian peninsula of Istria before joining the others.
Harrelson's wife Lara Louise was also seen in Croatia, as well as Rock's new girlfriend, actress Lake Bell. However, it doesn't look like any of them is planning to give an extensive tour of the vessel online any time soon, like LL Cool J did.
Woody Harrelson swims with Chris Rock and Sacha Baron Cohen in Croatia https://t.co/XziJAWm7PN via @DailyMailCeleb— Bob Fraser (@BobFras99455032) July 17, 2022