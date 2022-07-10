Magic Johnson and LL Cool J Enjoy Trip to Greece on $150 Million Yacht Solandge

Greece has been a point of attraction for celebrities again this summer and Magic Johnson was there, too. He visited the Mediterranean country and several of its islands on board a luxurious yacht called Solandge with LL Cool J and their families.
Lakers legend Magic Johnson knows how to make the most of his holidays. He and his longtime friend, LL Cool J, took their families and friends and traveled to Greece, where they visited Athens, took some pictures with an ancient Greek warrior, and then boarded a yacht.
Their annual summer trip peaked when they hopped aboard a $1 million per week luxury vessel called Solandge, according to TMZ. Priced at $150 million, the owner of the yacht is Prince Muqrin bin Abdulaziz al Saud.
The luxury motor yacht has a length of 279 ft (85.1 m) and was built by Lurssen in 2013. The exterior design comes from Espen Oeino and the interior was the work of Rodriguez Interiors. It comes with a beam of 45.3 ft (13.8 m) and a draft of 12”10 ft (3.9 m), a steel hull, and an aluminum superstructure. It’s put in motion by twin Caterpillar engines that put out 2,682 horsepower each, helping it reach a maximum speed of 18 knots (21 mph / 33 mph) and a cruising speed of 15 knots (17 mph / 28 kph), with a range of 6,000 nautical miles (6,905 mi / 11,112 km).
Solandge has enough space to accommodate up to 16 guests in 8 cabins, with a master, a VIP, three double, two double, and a twin room.
Obviously, there is a lot of entertainment available for its guests, with a dance floor plus a DJ booth, a fully equipped health spa with massage rooms, a sauna, and a gym. There's also a large swimming pool, a jacuzzi, and a wet bar available.
The superyacht provides water activities too, with a big garage for its four tenders and toys. In the tender garage, there’s a very modern touchscreen pad that determines the water temperature and speed of the wind, which comes in handy when choosing your water activity. There are three Yamaha VXR WaveRunners, seabobs, wakeboards, kayaks, fishing equipment, and more.
And the luxury yacht povided Magic Johnson and LL Cool J and their families with everything they needed on board to make it a successful vacation.
