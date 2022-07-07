Tim Allen’s $500k Yacht Leaks 30 Gallons of Fuel, Shut Down Marina on 4th of July Weekend

Tim Allen wanted to spend the Fourth of July weekend on his $500,000 Uniesse yacht, where he would get amazing views of the fireworks. But then something unexpected happened: his boat leaked 30 gallons of fuel in Lake Michigan, which ended with the marina shutting down.
Yachts and big boats have been harshly criticized by environmental activist groups due to how much they pollute the water.
Now Tim Allen is in the eye of the media after his $500,000 yacht spilled 30 gallons of fuel while he was on board, planning to spend the 4th of July weekend there. Although through no fault of his own, the leak reportedly started after a fuel filter gasket blew in the engine compartment. This caused the diesel to spew out.
Tim Allen confirmed the spill had occurred, but he admitted he had no idea it was going on until onlookers pointed it out to him.
The Home Improvement actor’s boat spill closed down the Northport Marina on Lake Michigan on Sunday evening. He now has to pay for the cleanup, with the fire department using at least 1,000 oil pads to soak up the fuel, the Record-Eagle reports. He confirmed to the outlet that his boat was the one that spilled oil: “I felt very uncomfortable closing the harbor down for everybody. But we're going to get it open.”
According to local authorities, wildlife in the area was not believed to be affected, but one witness claimed several ducklings and fish were killed.
Allen’s yacht comes from Italian boat maker Uniesse, and it’s the 54 SL model, measuring 54-ft (16.4 m) in length. It is powered by a twin Caterpillar C18 engine propulsion package, putting out 2,030 horsepower. His boat can carry up to 700 gallons of fuel at a time.
Luckily for people who wanted to celebrate the Fourth of July on their vessels, the marina reopened on Monday evening at around 7 pm.
