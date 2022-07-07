Luxury Ferretti Yacht Got Stuck in Long Island, Autopilot Allegedly to Blame

The police are currently investigating the cause of a boating accident that recently occurred in Mattituck, a small town on the North Fork of Long Island. Fortunately, none of the passengers on board the luxury Italian yacht were injured, but it’s rumored that the vessel was on autopilot at the time of the accident.
The 98-foot (30 meters) Ferretti yacht named In Too Deep got stranded on Bailie Beach in Mattituck after having run into the beach despite no apparent malfunctions and in clear weather conditions. Superyacht Times reports that at the time of the accident, In Too Deep was cruising at 6.8 knots (7.8 mph/12.5 kph). The Ferretti 960 model, unveiled in 2013, comes with three engine options, and the most powerful one can deliver 31 knots (35.6 mph/57.4 kph).
Boat Test reports that the yacht was allegedly operating on autopilot at the time, which is why the three guests on board were caught by surprise when the boat ran into the beach and got stuck. It took two motor boats from Orient-based Douglass Marine to free In Too Deep, which had to wide for high tides in order to refloat the yacht.
The good news is that is wasn’t a serious accident, with the three people on board safe from injuries, and no reported damage to the vessel. But if the yacht was indeed on autopilot at the time, it could send a warning signal to similar pleasure craft, especially during the current high season. According to Boat Test, a New York State Boating Accident report was filed with the New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation, and the cause is still under investigation.
In Too Deep was introduced as the iconic brand’s “largest planing pleasure vessel” at the time, with an elegant master stateroom on the main deck, and four VIP cabins on the lower deck. According to Superyacht Times, In Too Deep had recently completed a refit in 2021.
