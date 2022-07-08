Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz Honeymoon on James Packer's $200M Yacht

A few months after getting married, Brooklyn Beckham and his wife, Nicola Peltz, have finally found the time to go on their honeymoon. During their trip, they also got the chance to enjoy themselves on casino mogul James Packer’s $200 million yacht in France.
David Beckham’s eldest son, Brooklyn, tied the knot in April, marrying actress Nicola Peltz. The wedding was a very lavish affair at Nicola’s father, Nelson Peltz’s mansion in Miami, Florida. Over two months later, the newlyweds have finally embarked on their honeymoon, which obviously included lots of luxuries.
During their trip in Europe with their friends and family members, the two also enjoyed a day on James Packer’s $200 million superyacht in Antibes, France, on Thursday. There, Brooklyn was seen jumping in the water and enjoying a swim. Meanwhile, Nicola stayed onboard. Previously, they visited Portofino, Italy and St Tropez.
Australian casino mogul James Packer is the proud owner of a $200 million superyacht called IJE. The name of the vessel filled with luxury amenities is made up of the initials of his three children, Indigo, Jackson, and Emmanuelle.
Built by Benetti, the giant measures 354-ft (108 meters) and is the flagship of the boat maker’s custom fleet. It has 11 cabins which have enough space to accommodate up to 22 guests, with the private owner’s cabin deck offering direct access to the side decks.
When it comes to entertainment, there’s a large swimming pool on the main deck, an integrated cinema, a gym, a beauty salon, a helipad, and even a nightclub. Of course, it provides entertainment on water, too, with several water toys.
Brooklyn and Nicola aren’t the only famous people who got on board recently. Just a few days ago, Robert De Niro and his friends were guests on the luxurious IJE. The superyacht was on sale in September 2021, but it looks like it’s still in Pecker’s name.
