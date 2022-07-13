Zlatan Ibrahimovic Is Getting Ready to Sail on a $20 Million Superyacht, Rebeca

Every once in a while, Swedish soccer player Zlatan Ibrahimovic treats his followers to glimpses of his personal life. Now that it’s summertime, he is getting ready to sail as he shared a picture of a $20 million superyacht called Rebeca.
A few years ago, legendary soccer star Zlatan Ibrahimovic splashed $8 million on a Riva 100 Corsaro yacht, which comes with a gray exterior and a lot of luxury features. He named that one “Unknown.”
But as he enjoyed the Sanremo Music Festival in March 2021 onboard his luxury vessel, he was also spotted visiting the Benetti shipyard in Livorno, Italy. And it looks like the striker might’ve found yet another vessel to add to his name, as reports claim he was seen studying Rebeca. Several sources claimed the Swedish professional soccer player bought the superyacht, but there is no official confirmation of it.
However, he did share a picture of what looks like the Rebeca superyacht on his latest Instagram Stories, with the caption “Valet Parking.” He doesn’t necessarily need to own the $20 million yacht in order to enjoy it, as it was reportedly available for rental for $200k a week.
According to Boat International, Benetti delivered Rebeca in 2020, one of the 18 Oasis 40M models. It has a length of 133.8 ft (40.8 m) and a beam of 27.8 ft (8.5 m). Powered by twin MTU diesel engines, it can reach top speeds of 18 knots (21 mph / 33 mph) and a cruising speed of 14.5 knots (17 mph / 27 kph), with a maximum cruising range of 4,000 nautical miles (4,600 mi / 7,408 km).
When it comes to entertainment, the vessel spreads over three floors, with a sea-height swimming pool, a gym, a barbeque area, and a jacuzzi. It has enough space to accommodate 10 guests in five cabins.
With a true love for the finest things, be it expensive fast cars, or yachts, Zlatan seems to have made a great choice with Rebeca, whether he owns or just rents it.
But as he enjoyed the Sanremo Music Festival in March 2021 onboard his luxury vessel, he was also spotted visiting the Benetti shipyard in Livorno, Italy. And it looks like the striker might’ve found yet another vessel to add to his name, as reports claim he was seen studying Rebeca. Several sources claimed the Swedish professional soccer player bought the superyacht, but there is no official confirmation of it.
However, he did share a picture of what looks like the Rebeca superyacht on his latest Instagram Stories, with the caption “Valet Parking.” He doesn’t necessarily need to own the $20 million yacht in order to enjoy it, as it was reportedly available for rental for $200k a week.
According to Boat International, Benetti delivered Rebeca in 2020, one of the 18 Oasis 40M models. It has a length of 133.8 ft (40.8 m) and a beam of 27.8 ft (8.5 m). Powered by twin MTU diesel engines, it can reach top speeds of 18 knots (21 mph / 33 mph) and a cruising speed of 14.5 knots (17 mph / 27 kph), with a maximum cruising range of 4,000 nautical miles (4,600 mi / 7,408 km).
When it comes to entertainment, the vessel spreads over three floors, with a sea-height swimming pool, a gym, a barbeque area, and a jacuzzi. It has enough space to accommodate 10 guests in five cabins.
With a true love for the finest things, be it expensive fast cars, or yachts, Zlatan seems to have made a great choice with Rebeca, whether he owns or just rents it.