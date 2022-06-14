Kris Jenner Parties Onboard Flag, Tommy Hilfiger’s Superb $46 Million Superyacht

When you’re the brains and the driving force behind one of the most successful families in showbiz right now, mundane things like filling up the tank with gas or taking the car to the car wash might feel strange. But living it up on vacation is perfectly normal for Kris Jenner.
The momager, businesswoman and reality star kicked off the summer vacation period with a one-week stay onboard Flag, one of the most famous and beautiful celebrity-owned superyachts offered for charter right now. Because Kris Jenner is no “regular” rich person who can afford the $340,000+ weekly charter rate (not including expenses), she got to chill onboard the superyacht with the owner himself, designer Tommy Hilfiger.
For an entire week, Jenner, boyfriend Corey Gamble, and Tommy and Dee Hilfiger cruised off the Amalfi Coast, enjoying the first days of summer. In typical Kardashian/Jenner fashion, a section of that stay was turned into aspirational content for social media.
Flag is a well-known celebrity haunt. Hilfiger is actually the third owner of the 2000 Feadship vessel, and he’s been offering it for charter ever since he purchased it, mostly because of the high annual costs of ownership. Celebrities like Lewis Hamilton, Bella Hadid, A$AP Rocky, and Kendall Jenner have often been photographed vacationing on it.
With a total length of 204 feet (62 meters) and a steel hull, Flag (previously known as Cakewalk, Fortunato, and Faith) now boasts the trademark Hilfiger color scheme and draws its name from the Hilfiger logo. The designer didn’t make drastic changes to the layout, but he did bring in Ralph Lauren creative director Chahan Minnasian for a complete overhaul of the interior, which now features luxurious touches like Hermes sheepskin chairs and rich mahogany trim.
Flag can sleep 14 guests in seven cabins and has additional accommodation for a crew of 17. Power comes from twin Caterpillar engines, which deliver a top speed of 16 knots (18.4 mph / 29.6 kph). At cruising speed, range is of over 3,000 nautical miles (3,452 miles / 5,556 km).
Flag is designed as a family boat, centered on entertaining. To that end, it features a cinema, a sizable pool on the sun deck, formal and informal lounge areas, plenty of outdoor space, a well-equipped gym, and a wide variety of water toys. As it so happens, Flag is also on the market for a new owner: Hilfiger decided to sell it, listing it in December 2021 for $46 million.
