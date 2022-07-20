David Beckham Pokes Fun at Wife Victoria for Exercising After Coffee on Yacht

David and Victoria Beckham went ahead and splashed on a yacht last year and they’ve been using it a lot ever since. And being on holiday doesn’t stop Victoria from staying in shape, as David makes fun of her for exercising on a yacht.
Victoria Beckham has maintained basically the same physique all her life, which she attributes to her strict diet of fish and steamed vegetables, plus exercise. And she won’t make any exceptions, even if they’re on holiday on a yacht.
In a new video posted on his Instagram account, David Beckham holds the camera while writing “Wait for it,” until we see Victoria lunging with a resistance band while on board. He added next to the video: “can’t even have a coffee without lunging Vic.”
Victoria joined in the joke and accused David of not training, too, as she wrote: “Looks like I lost my training partner this holiday David!”
The Beckhams, who have a joined net worth of around $450 million, finally decided to get a yacht last year. While on a trip to Italy in the first part of 2021, David Beckham took advantage of that and stopped by Ferretti’s shipyard in Forli. There, he bought a yacht and customized it to his heart’s desire.
The family received it in late 2021, naming it Seven, which comes with lots of meaning for the former British soccer star. It used to be his shirt number when he played, David considers it to be his lucky number, and it’s also part of his daughter’s name, Harper Seven.
His superyacht is powered by two Diesel MTU engines that put out a total of 4,870 horsepower. Because of that, it can reach a top speed of 30 knots (34.5 mph/ 55.5 kph) and a cruising speed of 25 knots (28.7 mph/ 47.3 kph).
The vessel has enough space for up to ten guests in five staterooms, which is enough for the couple’s big family. They’re currently on a trip to Southern Europe, and Victoria still knows how to stay in shape, despite all the seafood.
