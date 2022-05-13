David Beckham Can't Wait to Take the Maserati Grecale Out for a Spin, He Might Soon

More on this:

1 David Beckham's Birthday Cake Was a Replica of His Yacht, Seven

2 Lincoln Navigator Previously Owned by David Beckham Is Up for Grabs

3 David Beckham Jokes He Should've Kept the Jaguar He Gave to Brooklyn

4 The Electric Jaguar Is Brooklyn Beckham's Go-To Car Now, Drives Nicola's BFF

5 TV Host Ant Anstead to Test the Maserati MC20, Thanks David Beckham for the Idea