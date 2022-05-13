David Beckham Can't Wait to Take the Maserati Grecale Out for a Spin, He Might Soon

Maserati unveiled their new, shiny SUV, the Grecale, in late March 2022. David Beckham, big petrolhead and Maserati brand ambassador, can't wait to take it out for a spin.
David Beckham, one of the most internationally known athletes in the world, is a former professional soccer player. He co-owns a soccer team in the U.S. and is a brand ambassador for Maserati, among other businesses.
In December 2021, he introduced his Maserati MC20 Fuoriserie Edition, a collaboration between the British star and the Italian brand. He was personally involved in the design of the supercar, and he loves everything about it.
His new social media post refers to his MC20, writing: “Love driving my MC20 around the streets of Miami.” There's also a nod to the brand's latest model, the Grecale, adding: “Can’t wait to take the new Grecale out for a spin here too.”
The new Maserati Grecale is available in the Trofeo, GT, and Modena variants, and in 2023, the Italian carmaker will be adding an electric version.
The top of the range is the Grecale Trofeo, which is powered by a 3.0-liter V6 engine that delivers 523 horsepower (530 ps) and 457 lb-ft (620 Nm) of torque. The power unit is the same one from the MC20 and makes the Grecale Trofeo go all the way to a top speed of 177 mph (285 kph). The car is able of accelerating from zero to 62 mph (0-100 kph) in 3.8 seconds.
The Grecale GT and the Grecale Modena are put in motion by a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine featuring a mild hybrid configuration.
Given that he previously got to enjoy the Levante, Becks will surely get a chance to test-drive the new Grecale, too. And that might happen sooner rather than later, because the House of Trident is planning a tour of the new SUV in the U.S., starting next month in Florida. And David will probably be there to kick off the event.
In December 2021, he introduced his Maserati MC20 Fuoriserie Edition, a collaboration between the British star and the Italian brand. He was personally involved in the design of the supercar, and he loves everything about it.
His new social media post refers to his MC20, writing: “Love driving my MC20 around the streets of Miami.” There's also a nod to the brand's latest model, the Grecale, adding: “Can’t wait to take the new Grecale out for a spin here too.”
The new Maserati Grecale is available in the Trofeo, GT, and Modena variants, and in 2023, the Italian carmaker will be adding an electric version.
The top of the range is the Grecale Trofeo, which is powered by a 3.0-liter V6 engine that delivers 523 horsepower (530 ps) and 457 lb-ft (620 Nm) of torque. The power unit is the same one from the MC20 and makes the Grecale Trofeo go all the way to a top speed of 177 mph (285 kph). The car is able of accelerating from zero to 62 mph (0-100 kph) in 3.8 seconds.
The Grecale GT and the Grecale Modena are put in motion by a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine featuring a mild hybrid configuration.
Given that he previously got to enjoy the Levante, Becks will surely get a chance to test-drive the new Grecale, too. And that might happen sooner rather than later, because the House of Trident is planning a tour of the new SUV in the U.S., starting next month in Florida. And David will probably be there to kick off the event.