Lincoln Navigator Previously Owned by David Beckham Is Up for Grabs

David Beckham is known for more than his soccer days, and the British star describes himself as a petrolhead. Over the years, he’s owned lots of models from several brands, including this Lincoln Navigator, which is now up for grabs.
In 2022, David Beckham’s collection is made of a Rolls-Royce Phantom, Bentley Mulsanne, Bentayga, Continental GT Speed, several Aston Martins, and a Maserati MC20 Fuoriserie Edition, among others. But, over the years, the former professional soccer star owned many models which he sold when he found something else. Like this Lincoln Navigator.
David Beckham purchased the first-generation seven-seater for £45,000 ($58,700) in 2000. The Sun claimed it was one of the first Lincoln Navigators to be imported into the UK. At the time, the SUV was a worthy ride for David Beckham, who was playing for Manchester United.
The vehicle features a deep gloss black paint, privacy glass, creamy-colored leather seats, and it’s fitted with 20” chrome wheels. David opted for a lot of luxury options, from a numeric code entry to front doors and a roof-mounted DVD player to heated seats and power-adjustable pedals. There’s also a unique UK private number plate with David, Victoria, and Brooklyn’s initials, plus his lucky number, W77 DVB.
Lincoln offered two versions of the same 5.4-liter V8 engine for the Navigator, paired to a standard four-speed automatic transmission, both available in rear-wheel drive and all-wheel drive. The entry-level version had 228 horsepower (231 ps), while and the top-of-the-line variant came with 300 horsepower (305 ps), which is the one Beckham owned.
Beckham had sold this model in 2003 to an American import garage, and the current owner purchased it directly from them. The owner gave the SUV a complete mechanical restoration, which included a new suspension, braking system, and more.
The Lincoln Navigator has a mere 45,000 miles (72,420 km) on the clock, and the listing is available at Mullock’s Auctions. They expect it to fetch between £35,000 ($45,700) and £45,000 ($58,700).
