Maserati Grecale Touring the U.S. This June, Buyers Can Already Order a Special Edition

Maserati is taking its brand-new Grecale SUV on a tour of the United States starting next month, making a total of 40 stops across 14 states. Three different versions will be on display: Grecale GT with a 296 hp four-cylinder mild hybrid unit, Grecale Modena with a 325 hp four-cylinder mild hybrid and the flagship Grecale Trofeo with its 523 hp V6.
The so-called Grecale Roadshow will visit Arizona, California, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Nevada, Pennsylvania, Texas and Virginia, with the point of origin being Florida.
The best part is that buyers don’t need to wait for the tour to commence in order to put a deposit down on a Grecale Modena Limited Edition model, which is already available online – deliveries are expected this fall.
The Maserati Grecale Modena Limited Edition, which you can order here, comes with 21-inch Pegaso Machine Polished aluminum wheels, Adaptive Air Suspension with Skyhook damping, a premium 14-speaker Sonus faber sound system and a power dual-pane panoramic sunroof.
Furthermore, customers will be able to choose between the following five colors: Bianco (White), Nero Tempesta (Black Storm), Blu Intenso (Intense Blue), Grigio Lava (Lava Gray) and Rosso Granturismo (Red).
As previously stated, the Grecale Modena is powered by a 325 hp mild hybrid four-pot and it also comes with a limited slip differential, heated front seats, adaptive cruise control, active blind spot assist and active lane keep assist, among many other standard features.
Inside, you’ll find the Maserati Intelligent Assistant (MIA) multimedia system, a 12.3-inch center touchscreen plus a smaller 8.8-inch comfort touchscreen. Meanwhile, a Heads-up Display system is available as an optional extra. As for sound, you should get an all-round solid audio experience thanks to that immersive Sonus faber 3D system.
Online reservations for the Maserati Grecale only require a $500 refundable deposit.
