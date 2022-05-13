Maserati Grecale Touring the U.S. This June, Buyers Can Already Order a Special Edition

Maserati is taking its brand-new Grecale SUV on a tour of the United States starting next month, making a total of 40 stops across 14 states. Three different versions will be on display: Grecale GT with a 296 hp four-cylinder mild hybrid unit, Grecale Modena with a 325 hp four-cylinder mild hybrid and the flagship Grecale Trofeo with its 523 hp V6.

