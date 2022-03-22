autoevolution
2023 Maserati Grecale Modena Limited Edition Reservations Go Live

Named after a Mediterranean wind, the Grecale is Maserati’s first brand-new sport utility vehicle since the Levante. Presented with great pomp and circumstance today, the Alfa Romeo Stelvio’s twin is now available to reserve in one configuration: the mild-hybrid Modena Limited Edition.
A reference to Maserati’s home city, this fellow is due to start deliveries in the United States of America in the fall of 2022 as a 2023 model. A $500 refundable deposit is all it takes to reserve the well-equipped utility vehicle that packs 325 ponies from a four-cylinder mill that you already know from the Stelvio and many Jeep utility vehicles, including the Wrangler 4xe.

Equipped with 21-inch aluminum wheels, the limited-run variant is offered in five colors: Bianco, Nero Tempesta, Blu Intenso, Grigio Lava, and Rosso Granturismo. Skyhook damping for the air suspension, 14 speakers for the Sonus Faber audio system, and a dual-pane power sunroof also need to be mentioned, along with adaptive cruise control, active blind spot assist, active lane keep assist, heated front seats, and a limited-slip differential.

Goodies that are worthy of your attention further include a digital clock that doubles as a driver-car interface and three displays, namely the digital instrument cluster and a pair of centrally-mounted touchscreens. Based on the mid-range Modena trim level, the limited-run crossover develops 332 pound-feet (450 Nm) from 2,000 revolutions per minute just like the base GT which pumps out 296 hp from a lesser version of the 2.0-liter motor.

Produced at the Cassino Assembly Plant where Alfa Romeo manufactures the Stelvio crossover and Giulia sedan, the Grecale Limited Edition combines a 48-volt electrical system with a small battery, a DC/DC converter, a belt-driven starter generator that replaces the alternator, and an e-Booster electric supercharger which assists the exhaust-driven turbo whenever needed.

Dubbed as "The Everyday Exceptional," the brand-new Maserati Grecale promises best-in-class interior space, drivability, handling, acceleration, top speed, as well as sound quality according to the House of the Trident.
