Doug DeMuro Thinks the Maserati MC20 Is Beautiful, but With a Few Drawbacks

16 Mar 2022, 10:40 UTC
After taking too much of their time building sedans and chasing the overhyped SUV craze, Maserati has finally unleashed something worthy of their Italian tag name—the Maserati MC20. The mid-engine sports performance exotic car is a significant departure from previous designs and rubs shoulders with industry greats including the Lamborghini Huracan, Ferrari F8 Tributo, and Porsche 911 Turbo S.
Maserati has finally woken up to its call. After more than 40-years of making the Khamsin and 18-years of releasing the limited edition MC12, the MC20 is a welcome addition.

The Italian carmaker has been fighting a storm. Their releases hit the wall in the past, affecting their profits across the board. The MC20 is a nudge in the right direction from an automaker looking to clean a messy history.

Forget the part where it says it comes with a V6. The MC20 is well worth its supercar tag. The Italian automaker collaborated with Dallara, an motorsports engineering company fine-tuning this release with a carbon fiber outfit, firm suspension, aluminum subframes, and a precision powertrain.

It packs a mid-engine twin-turbo V6 engine mated to an 8-speed dual-clutch transmission making 621 HP to the rear wheels. The MC20 can do the 0 to 62 mph (100 kph) in less than three seconds, placing in the ranks of McLaren 720S, Lamborghini Huracan, and GT3.

Doug DeMuro has a few bones to pick with the 2022 Maserati MC20. We won’t get into the details, but we will give you a hint. While not comparing it with the Lamborghinis or Ferraris, he feels the powertrain needs a little work. He wasn’t as impressed with the dual-clutch transmission and felt the interior, for some reason, wasn’t as appealing.

The 2022 Maserati MC20 is undoubtedly a phenomenal addition to the Italian brand’s stable. It’s a bit of spice to a segment dominated by a few brands. Its striking good looks, acceleration, and power make it a competitive entry-level supercar.

