New Maserati Levante Hybrid Gets Electric Supercharger for 325 HP

With electrification taking over the automotive industry at an accelerated pace, the time has come for Maserati to release its second gas-electric model, namely the 2021 Levante Hybrid. Having arrived as part of the 2021MY update at the ongoing Auto Shanghai 2021 event, the electrified version of the SUV follows the 48V footsteps of the mild-hybrid Ghibli sedan introduced last summer.
The powertrain borrowed from the sedan involves a turbo-four 2.0-liter gasoline unit that also works with an electric supercharger. With 325 hp (330 PS) at 5,750 rpm, the output has remained unchanged, but the 450 Nm (332 lb-ft) of torque now arrives at 2,250 rpm instead of 4,000 rpm.
Thus, the trident brand aims for the powertrain to offer the refinement of a six-cylinder gasoline engine and the low-end torque of a diesel unit, while boosting fuel efficiency by 16 percent when compared to the six-pot.
As far as the standard velocity numbers go, the 0 to 62 mph (100 kph) sprint is covered in 6.0 seconds, with the maximum velocity sitting at 149 mph (240 kph). And while these numbers are 0.3s and 9 mph/14 kph behind those offered by the Ghibli, we need to keep in mind that the SUV is heavier, tipping the scales at 2,090 kilograms (4,067 pounds). However, it's worth mentioning that the list of standard features of the AWD vehicle includes hardware such as a mechanical limited-split differential for the rear axle and air suspension.
Nevertheless, that weight is distributed in an ideal 50:50 manner, with the rear-mounted battery of the 48V system contributing to this.
You can distinguish the Levante Hybrid thanks to its Azzurro Astro triple-layer shade of blue, while the also-blue details such as the C-pillar logo, the brake calipers, and the side air intake trim help with this. The wheels of the gas-electric model come in a 21-inch side.
As mentioned above, the Levante Hybrid leads the 2021 model year update. The latter is defined by aspects such as the redesigned headlights, a new GT trim level, as well as an 8.4-inch infotainment screen that works together with a 7.0-inch display for the instrument cluster.
The order books for the European market have already been opened, with the first deliveries scheduled to kick off this June.
Meanwhile, you can check out the global digital premiere of the SUV in the first YouTube clip below. The second video provides a real-world aural sample of the mild-hybrid powertrain, which we recorded using the Ghibli.
