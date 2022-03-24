Maserati Grecale Modena Turns 3-Door Hot Crossover to Celebrate CGI Lifestyle

These past few days have been all about the latest Italian thoroughbred, Maserati’s all-new Grecale compact luxury crossover SUV. Logically, the virtual realm artists quickly took notice and made it their new, feisty darling.
Maserati has orchestrated a skilled promotional campaign for their thoroughly delayed Grecale. Ahead of the official unveiling, the company made sure its Arctic-dwelling Grecale Folgore full-EV prototypes were easy to recognize. The reveal then dropped most fashionably, complete with early-adopter special series. And the company also had a famous voice endorse its new high-rider in no time.
Over across the virtual realm, artists quickly started to imagine all sorts of possible scenarios based on Grecale goodies, such as a revival of the Biturbo executive grand tourer series with saloon elegance. However, that one used a little too much of the Alfa Romeo Giulia, rather than the Grecale, if you ask us. Now, the virtual artist better known as X-Tomi Design on social media has quickly imagined a sporty leisure version of the all-new Maserati Grecale in Modena trim.
The new, unofficial three-door crossover SUV member of the CGI Grecale family would be much easier to digest than a Grecale-inspired Biturbo reinvention, frankly, but that does not mean it is any closer to reality. Even the author is well aware of the stark automotive industry realities and said in the description of this Hot Modena Crossover form that it has “very little chance of a market appearance.”
We tend to agree, as Coupes – just like sedans – are slowly but steadily falling out of grace in the face of crossover, SUV, and truck adversity. And automakers have already tried – and failed – to play with these short, modern SUVs. For all it is worth, it seems only Jeep and Ford have nailed the 2-Door ICE off-roader approach exactly right. And it is probably all due to their incredible heritage combined with modern, 21st-century amenities!
Over across the virtual realm, artists quickly started to imagine all sorts of possible scenarios based on Grecale goodies, such as a revival of the Biturbo executive grand tourer series with saloon elegance. However, that one used a little too much of the Alfa Romeo Giulia, rather than the Grecale, if you ask us. Now, the virtual artist better known as X-Tomi Design on social media has quickly imagined a sporty leisure version of the all-new Maserati Grecale in Modena trim.
The new, unofficial three-door crossover SUV member of the CGI Grecale family would be much easier to digest than a Grecale-inspired Biturbo reinvention, frankly, but that does not mean it is any closer to reality. Even the author is well aware of the stark automotive industry realities and said in the description of this Hot Modena Crossover form that it has “very little chance of a market appearance.”
We tend to agree, as Coupes – just like sedans – are slowly but steadily falling out of grace in the face of crossover, SUV, and truck adversity. And automakers have already tried – and failed – to play with these short, modern SUVs. For all it is worth, it seems only Jeep and Ford have nailed the 2-Door ICE off-roader approach exactly right. And it is probably all due to their incredible heritage combined with modern, 21st-century amenities!