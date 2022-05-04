David Beckham's Birthday Cake Was a Replica of His Yacht, Seven

In late 2021, David Beckham splurged $6.6 million for a yacht in his name. Ever since, he and the family have been spending lots of weekends relaxing on it, which is why it was the inspiration for his birthday cake.
Former professional soccer player David Beckham turned 47 years old (yes, 47, time flies) on May 2. Which caused a string of birthday messages from his family, friends, and fans.
To celebrate the occasion, the co-owner of Inter Miami CF spent time with his friends and family, and even tried out a regular rowing boat, hanging out with his only daughter, Harper Seven. And given how much he loves his motor yacht, David Beckham’s birthday cake was an exact replica of his luxurious vessel, complete with small figures of his entire family on board.
In the first part of 2021, on a trip to Italy, David Beckham stopped by Ferretti’s shipyard in Forli. There, he decided to put his name down for a yacht and ticked the option boxes for the extras he’d like on his vessel.
He took delivery of it in late 2021 and named it Seven. Becks’ fans know this number has several meanings for him. It was his shirt number when he used to play soccer professionally. He thinks of it as his lucky number, which is why he also added it to his daughter’s name, Harper Seven.
The yacht he chose is powered by two Diesel MTU engines that put out a total of 4,870 horsepower, taking it to a top speed of 30 knots (34.5 mph/ 55.5 kph) and a cruising speed of 25 knots (28.7 mph/ 47.3 kph). Given that David and Victoria have a big family, it has enough space for up to ten guests in five staterooms.
Since they took delivery of the yacht, the Beckhams regularly take it out on weekends on the coast of Miami, Florida.
