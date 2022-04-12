TV Host Ant Anstead to Test the Maserati MC20, Thanks David Beckham for the Idea

David Beckham welcomed his customized Maserati MC20 Fuoriserie Edition in late December 2021. Now TV host and car restorer Ant Anstead will be testing the MC20 next. He didn't forget to give a heads up to Becks for the idea.
In late 2021, David Beckham, former professional soccer player and car aficionado, welcomed his Maserati MC20 Fuoriserie Edition. The British star had worked closely with the Italian brand when it came to the customization of the model. And the result was a dark-colored supercar with subtle pink accents.
Beckham got a choice to test the vehicle and customize his own before paying for it. That came soon after the House of Trident dubbed him brand ambassador, and he’s taking his role seriously. He also drove the super sports car to his son's wedding over the weekend.
Now British TV host and car restorer Ant Anstead is also giving the Maserati MC20 a try. He shared the news on his Instagram Stories, posing with a red model. Although it’s not tailor-made like Beckham's, it’ll do. He wrote: “New whip,” and added: “Testing the new Maserati MC20.”
He didn’t forget to mention Beckham, of course, and thanked him for the “heads up.”
The brand calls the MC20 "The First of its Kind." It comes with an exotic design and figures to match. At its core, there's a mid-engine twin-turbo 3.0-liter V6 engine, which, paired up to an eight-speed, dual-clutch, automatic gearbox, sends 621 horsepower (630 ps) at 7,500 rpm and a torque of 538 lb-ft (730 Nm) between 3,000 and 5,500 revs to the rear wheels.
The super sports car comes with an acceleration from zero to 62 mph (0-100 kph) in approximately 2.9 seconds and a top speed of 202 mph (325 kph).
So far, Anstead hasn’t given us any details on how he feels about the Maserati MC20 yet, but we’ll keep you updated if he does.
