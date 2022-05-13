Upgraded 2023 Lexus UX Features Stiffer Body, Expanded Safety, Latest Multimedia

Little crossover SUVs are one of the biggest pieces of automotive pies across the worldwide market right now, and that means carmakers need to bring their A-game to it when trying to make a profit. So, updates after upgrades, and then even more enhancements are always in order.
Case in point. Lexus has just thrown at us big words like “world premiere, new UX, and prototype.” In fact, we are merely dealing with subtle “further developments and enhancements” of the urban compact crossover. The first Lexus to sport its parent’s TNGA-C platform, the subcompact UX, was launched for the 2019 model year and already last year it was gaining a few new perks, including an enhanced color palette inside and out.
Now, a model year later (2023MY) Lexus subtly acknowledges the stiff competition – both from outside and inside (Toyota C-HR and Corolla Cross are just a couple of on-point examples) and proceeds to update the UX some more. After all, the UX 200 and UX 250h need to make an equally bold statement alongside their zero-emissions UX 300e sibling, Lexus’ first battery-electric vehicle.
Soon, 2023 model year Lexus UX crossover SUVs will arrive at dealerships (sometime this summer) with further refinements. Chief among them are the increased structural rigidity (via an additional 20 spot welding points), the EPS and shock absorber tuning, or enhanced functionality of the Lexus Safety System+ technology bundle. Last but not least, a couple of USB charging connectors (Type-C) have been added at the front of the console.
Oh, and we almost forgot about the most important novelty. Lexus is also treating the 2023 UX 200/250h clients with a host of “dramatically re-envisioned” multimedia systems and connected services. From now on, the experience is provided through the company’s newest 8/12.3-inch touchscreen display with a bigger size and resolution, plus an “intuitive state-of-the-art multimedia system for ease-of-use” and speedy OTA (over-the-air) software updates.
