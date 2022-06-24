David Beckham Tries Out the Maserati Grecale and MC20 Cielo at Goodwood Festival of Speed

Be careful what you wish for because you just might get it. This happened to David Beckham, who recently expressed his excitement to try out the new SUV from Maserati, the Grecale. Well, it came true and he also got to try out the company's new convertible, the MC20 Cielo.
Maserati’s latest SUV, the Grecale is making its debut in the UK at Goodwood’s 28th Festival of Speed. It will be taking on the famous hill climb in the First Glance Run and will be put to the test on the 1.16-mile (1.86 km) course.
Who will be there as a special guest? Internationally famous athlete David Beckham, who has been a global brand ambassador for the Trident brand since early 2021. In early May, the former soccer star expressed his desire to try out the Grecale on social media: “Can’t wait to take the new Grecale out for a spin here too.” And now his wish came true.
The collaboration between the two seems very lucrative and David Beckham arrived at this major event aboard a Grecale, in its Trofeo version, which comes with a 3.0-liter V6 engine that delivers 523 horsepower (530 ps) and 457 lb-ft (620 Nm) of torque. The power unit is the same one from the MC20, making the Grecale Trofeo go all the way to a top speed of 177 mph (285 kph) and reach from zero to 62 mph (0-100 kph) in 3.8 seconds.
Besides the Trofeo version, which is the top of the line, the Grecale is also available in the GT and Modena trims, both with a four-cylinder engine mild-hybrid engine.
At this year’s Goodwood Festival of Speed, the MC20 will also make an appearance on the hill climb route, and so will the latest version, the Maserati MC20 Cielo convertible.
The MC20 Cielo was launched in May 2022 and comes with the same powerful Formula One-derived 3.0-liter V6 Nettuno engine as the MC20, with an added weight of 65 kg (143.3 lbs) more than its coupe counterpart.
The twin-turbo power unit delivers 621 horsepower (630 ps) and a torque of 538 lb-ft (730 Nm), sent to the rear wheels via an eight-speed automatic dual-clutch transmission.
Thanks to these figures, the MC20 Cielo can sprint to 62 mph (100 kph) in approximately 3 seconds. The retractable glass top goes up or down in 12 seconds while the vehicle is on the move. The sleek convertible is able to hit a top speed of 199 mph (320 kph).
Although Becks owns the MC20 Fuoriserie Edition, he also got a chance to try out the Cielo, and, needless to say, they make a great team together. Now we're wondering whether the British athlete will get one of these, too.
The 2022 Goodwood Festival of Speed began on Thursday, June 23 and will go on until Sunday, June 26.
