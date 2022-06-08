The U.S. Is Officially Going After Abramovich’s Secretive $350M Custom Private Jet

If anyone was thinking that the U.S. might be backing down when it came to the sanctions imposed against Russia, they were terribly wrong. After a recent statement from the OFAC (U.S. Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control) added a significant number of superyachts to the sanctions list, steps were taken to authorize the seizure of Roman Abramovich’s two private jets.
In December last year, we were reporting on the rumors that Abramovich, one of the most famous Russian billionaires in the world, was enjoying a new flying luxury toy worth more than $300 million. It was a custom Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner jet believed to be the world’s most expensive private jet, with customization alone adding up to over $100 million.
In March, the billionaire was reportedly trying to protect his luxury toys by moving them to safe havens, so the custom Boeing flew from Monaco to Moscow. Meanwhile, Abramovich sold his stake in Chelsea, the Premier League football club, and his two superyachts are staying safe in Turkish ports, along with many other Russian-owned pleasure craft.
The most expensive private jet in the world ended up in Dubai, another infamous safe haven, with the FBI deeming that movement a violation of sanctions against Russia, which is why it’s now subject to seizure.
According to The Associated Press, a federal magistrate judge signed a warrant authorizing the seizure of not just the secretive custom Boeing, but also that of a Gulfstream G650ER worth $60 million. The Gulfstream is believed to be still in Moscow and, like many other luxury toys with Russian links, is indirectly controlled by the oligarch, through shell companies.
Andrew Adams, a prosecutor who heads the unit pursuing the assets of Russian oligarchs, called these ultra-luxurious aircraft “tainted property,” stating that the goal of these recent actions from the authorities is to remind “members of the aviation, insurance, and financial industries” that these assets are under active investigation by the U.S.
U.S. Attorney Damian Williams also stated that the U.S.’ international partners outnumber the states that allow sanctioned oligarchs to hide their superyachts and private jets, hinting that Abramovich’s private jets might not continue to be able to hide in plain sight.
