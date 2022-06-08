634-Mile 2017 Ducati 1299 Panigale S Anniversario Is One of 500 Exemplars Ever Produced

Many will stare at this beauty in awe, but few can actually afford to make it their own.
Back in 2017, Ducati blessed the motorcycling realm with 500 copies of the 1299 Panigale S Anniversario to commemorate the company’s 90th anniversary. The specimen displayed above this paragraph comes equipped with an aftermarket tail tidy and a premium D.I.D drive chain, both of which were fitted by the current owner.
Moreover, Bologna’s limited-edition marvel has only been ridden for 634 miles (1,020 km) according to its digital odometer. Underneath the Panigale’s stunning bodywork, one may find a brutal 1,285cc Superquadro L-twin that boasts four desmodromic valves per cylinder and an electronic fuel injection system with ride-by-wire elliptical throttle bodies.
At approximately 10,500 rpm, the liquid-cooled goliath will go about delivering 205 beastly stallions to a six-speed transmission, which features DQS (Ducati Quick Shift) technology. In the neighborhood of 8,750 spins, a walloping torque output figure of 107 pound-feet (145 Nm) will be summoned at the crank.
Tipping the scales at just 414 pounds (188 kg) on a full stomach, the Italian rarity is able to hit a top speed of 186 mph (300 kph) when pushed to the absolute limit. At the front, stopping power hails from dual 330 mm (13 inches) semi-floating brake discs and four-piston Brembo Monobloc M50 calipers.
The rear Marchesini wheel carries a 245 mm (9.6 inches) rotor that’s mated to a twin-piston caliper, and cornering ABS is present at both ends. Last but not least, the 1299 Panigale S prides itself with a full suite of Ohlins suspension goodies, comprising upside-down NIX 30 forks and a fully-adjustable TTX 36 monoshock.
Since we’ve now familiarized ourselves with this predator’s main specs and features, it’s time for us to tell you that it can, in fact, be yours. The Duc is waiting to change hands on Iconic Motorbike Auctions, and you may get in on the action before the early afternoon of June 14, which is when the bidding process is set to finalize.
