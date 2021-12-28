Roman Abramovich Breaks Records Again, With a Second Outrageous Private Jet

What could you possibly wish for Christmas, when you already own a jaw-dropping collection of luxury cars, a $600 million superyacht, and a giant private jet? Apparently, a second private jet that blows all other out of the water, as the most expensive one in the world. That, of course, if you’re Roman Abramovich.
As per usual when it comes to the private possessions and endeavors of the world’s most famous billionaires, the Chelsea F.C. owner’s ultra-luxurious toys are shrouded in mystery. Earlier this year, it was reported that he was selling his Boeing 767 for $100 million. Now, rumors are saying that a second, even more outrageous one, was on its way to the new owner, close to our Christmas time (in Russia, it won’t be Christmas until January 7).
According to Forbes Russia, a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner jet, with a price starting at $300 million, is the Russian’s oligarch new toy. Based on data provided by Flight Radar, the 50-seat aircraft, believed to be the most expensive private jet in the world, flew from Basel, Switzerland, to Moscow, Russia, on December 18. The jet had apparently been built for a Swiss airline operator that never got to use it, because it filed for bankruptcy a few years ago.
Considering that only two other Boeing 787-8 Dreamliners have private owners, one of them reportedly being used as Mexico’s presidential airplane, Abramovich’s new jet is a rare bird indeed. It was also rumored that customization alone added up to over $100 million. If you’re wondering why would a private owner need a 50-seat aircraft, know that ten seats are just for the security personnel – the mogul is known for his focus on security systems of the highest level, when it comes to his private possessions.
Since the new luxury purchase hasn’t been officially confirmed, there aren’t many details available on the interior, which must be at least as impressive as Abramovich’s Boeing 767.
The basic Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner is a 186-foot (57 meters) high-performance aircraft, boasting an impressive range of 7,305 nautical miles (8,400 miles/13,530 km), and “unparalleled fuel efficiency,” perfect for traveling anywhere in the world, in the most lavish conditions.
