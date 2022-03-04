Abramovich Trying to Avoid the Seizure of His Luxury Toys, Including the $300M Private Jet

Russian oligarchs who were famous for their incredible luxury toys, ranging from the most expensive cars to private jets and superyachts, are now under the spotlight due to the decision to target their assets - a decision coming from European states and, more recently, the U.S. as well. It’s no surprise, then, the man who is considered “Britain’s most famous Russian oligarch” has all eyes on him at this moment.
If you had to escape the risk of severe sanctions, using the world’s most expensive private jet would certainly be a memorable way to do that. This is what’s being rumored about Roman Abramovich, after the Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner jet that he reportedly purchased last year flew from Monaco to Moscow on Thursday, according to flight tracking data. It’s unknown whether the billionaire was on board, but his current whereabouts are still a mystery.
The Daily Mail reports that Abramovich is pushing for the sale of some of his most important assets in the UK, including Chelsea FC, reportedly expecting to get $4 billion (£3 billion) for it. The same media source added that certain politicians are asking for Abramovich to be sanctioned due to his alleged ties to Kremlin.
According to them, some oligarchs are trying to sell most of their luxury toys and properties as soon as possible to avoid any of them being seized. Foreign Secretary Liz Truss had mentioned an existing list of oligarchs that are being targeted but did not specify whether the football club owner was one of them.
With an estimated net worth of over $12 billion, the Russian tycoon owns an ultra-luxurious mansion and penthouse in the UK, in addition to several other properties in different countries, plus a jaw-dropping collection of cars, private jets, helicopters, and superyachts. Alisher Usmanov, who was the richest man in the UK only a few years ago, already lost his megayacht, recently seized in Germany, so Abramovich’s superyachts could be next.
The Russian mogul added the world’s most expensive private jet to his collection last year, according to Forbes. With a price that starts at $300 million, the massive 50-seater is a 186-foot (57 meters) high-performance aircraft that few in the world can afford. Whether or not the Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner flew Abramovich to a safe haven, and what will happen to his other luxury toys, is yet to be determined.
The Daily Mail reports that Abramovich is pushing for the sale of some of his most important assets in the UK, including Chelsea FC, reportedly expecting to get $4 billion (£3 billion) for it. The same media source added that certain politicians are asking for Abramovich to be sanctioned due to his alleged ties to Kremlin.
According to them, some oligarchs are trying to sell most of their luxury toys and properties as soon as possible to avoid any of them being seized. Foreign Secretary Liz Truss had mentioned an existing list of oligarchs that are being targeted but did not specify whether the football club owner was one of them.
With an estimated net worth of over $12 billion, the Russian tycoon owns an ultra-luxurious mansion and penthouse in the UK, in addition to several other properties in different countries, plus a jaw-dropping collection of cars, private jets, helicopters, and superyachts. Alisher Usmanov, who was the richest man in the UK only a few years ago, already lost his megayacht, recently seized in Germany, so Abramovich’s superyachts could be next.
The Russian mogul added the world’s most expensive private jet to his collection last year, according to Forbes. With a price that starts at $300 million, the massive 50-seater is a 186-foot (57 meters) high-performance aircraft that few in the world can afford. Whether or not the Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner flew Abramovich to a safe haven, and what will happen to his other luxury toys, is yet to be determined.