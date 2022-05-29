Despite All Sanctions, Roman Abramovich's Son Cruises in an Austin-Healey 3000 in London

Despite all sanctions, Roman Abramovich’s children are still living quite a comfortable life. His 19-year-old son, Ilya, has just been spotted braving the traffic in London, UK, behind the wheel of an Austin-Healey 3000.
Roman Abramovich’s fortune has taken a hit early this year after all the sanctions imposed by governments all around the world following Russia’s violent invasion of Ukraine. His net worth decreased from $14.5 billion last November to $8.9 billion in late May 2022.
But it’s still more than enough to live a life that’s beyond comfortable. His 19-year-old son, Ilya, has just been spotted taking advantage of some of the vehicles in the family’s $25 million car collection, an Austin-Healey 3000, while on his way to the family’s $75 million home in London, UK. Despite being in the UK, the convertible had the wheel on the left side, as you can see attached below.
Austin-Healey 3000 was introduced in 1959 and it included three generations, the Mk I, Mk II, and Mk III. During its production life, it went from an open sports car to a sports convertible. British Motor Corporation ended manufacture in 1967.
Ilya is Roman Abramovich’s second-oldest son, and one of the Russian oligarch’s seven children. Roman Abramovich shares Ilya with ex-wife, Irina Malandina, along four other children: Arina, Sofia, Arkadiy, and Anna. The two divorced in Russia in 2007, with a reported settlement of $300 million.
Following their divorce, Abramovich married Dasha Zhukova, daughter of Russian oligarch Alexander Zhukov, in 2008. They share two children, Aaron Alexander and Leah Lou. The two divorced in 2018.
When it comes to his fortune, despite losing over $5 billion, the Russian oligarch owns not just one, but three private jets, two megayachts, Eclipse (the world’s second-largest megayacht) and Solaris), and quite a lot of cars.
His $25 million car collection includes a Pagani Zonda R (one of 15 ever made), a Porsche 911 GT1 Evo, a Ferrari FXX, a Bugatti Veyron, an Aston Martin Vulcan, an Aston Martin DB5, a Maserati MC12 Corsa, a Mercedes-Benz CLK GTR, not one, but two custom Maybach 62s, a Lamborghini Reventon, a Ferrari 488 GT3, a Porsche Carrera GT, a Rolls-Royce Corniche, a Mercedes-AMG GT3 racing car, a Ferrari 360, and a Tesla Model S.
