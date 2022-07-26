Former Hockey Goalkeeper’s $90 Million Superyacht Turns Heads on the French Riviera

Cannes is one of the top places where the world’s most impressive luxury pleasure craft show off their beauty, especially during this time of the year. One of the sophisticated yachts that were recently spotted there is the massive Lady Jorgia, boasting one of the most spectacular interiors ever.
A relatively young vessel, delivered in 2017 by the Italian luxury shipyard CRN, Lady Jorgia was born for a great destiny. It immediately became an award-winning superyacht, grabbing the World Yacht Trophy for the best layout in its category. That’s not surprising, knowing that Winch Design and Zuccon International Project are the two names behind its design.
At 242 feet (74 meters) Lady Jorgia boasts a volume of 2,218 GT. This allowed the integration of spectacular features such as a massive fold-out beach club with an Espresso bar, a huge (10,000 liters/2,641 gallons) spa swimming pool, and a master suite with its own private deck, offering access to a lavish outdoor lounge and cinema.
There’s also an indoor cinema available to everyone on board, as well as a hot tub on the sun deck. Plus, like all modern superyachts, in includes a fully-equipped gym, and a sophisticated spa where guests can enjoy a massage outdoors, or get their hair done at the salon. When it’s time for a dose of adrenaline, the guests can choose between jet skis, a sailing catamaran, and a MasterCraft X20 competition ski boat.
Lady Jorgia’s interior is neither classic or minimalistic. It exudes elegance and sophistication without being over the top. In terms of performance, the yacht cruises comfortably at 15 knots (17 mph/27kph) with a range of up to 6,000 nautical miles (6,904 miles/11,100 km).
The one enjoying this stunning superyacht is allegedly Patrick Dovigi, a Canadian billionaire mostly known as a former hockey goalkeeper, who also became a successful entrepreneur. But he’s not the only one, as he shares his luxury toy with charter guests – the ones who can spend $766,000 for a week onboard Lady Jorgia. The Italian beauty is available through Fraser Yachts.
