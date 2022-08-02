CRN’s 171-Foot CIAO Superyacht Sets Sail on Inaugural Voyage in the Mediterranean

Italian yacht builder CRN announced that its fully custom CIAO superyacht left its shed at the shipyard’s facility in Ancona, Italy. After being delivered to its owner, the vessel has embarked on its inaugural cruise in the Mediterranean.
The superyacht measures 52 meters (171 ft) in length, and it has a four-deck layout that makes use of every inch to offer guests a unique experience at sea. With a beam of 9 meters (29.5 ft), CIAO has great interior volumes and outdoor spaces. The exterior of the all-aluminum yacht was designed by the renowned studio Omega Architects, while the interior was drawn by Massari Design.
The sleek lines, along with its “near-vertical bow,” portray the dynamic spirit of the vessel. The design focuses on outdoor entertainment since the experienced owner wanted a superyacht that could reflect his passion for the onboard lifestyle and outside areas.
On the upper deck, guests will be able to enjoy al fresco dining, while on the main deck and on the sun deck, they will find two sizable lounges with sunbathing areas and spa pools. The beach club is another outstanding area designed for relaxation and entertainment. It includes a hammam, a spa, and a swim platform that takes passengers closer to the water.
CIAO’s outdoor spaces seamlessly connect to the indoors, giving the impression of continuity. The airy rooms also make the yacht appear larger. On the main deck and the upper deck, there are tinted floor-to-ceiling windows that offer panoramic views and allow natural light to bathe the interiors.
The light-filled saloons on the main and upper decks are designed as versatile spaces that allow people to socialize and relax. The superyacht will offer accommodation to 10 guests in five cabins, including the main-deck owner suite and four VIPs.
CIAO has recently completed sea trials at Ferretti Group’s Superyacht Yard in Ancona. Now, the vessel is on its inaugural cruise in the Mediterranean. Currently, the shipyard is working on three other fully custom vessels, which are larger than CIAO.
