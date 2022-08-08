Fast-Food Billionaire’s $66M Custom Superyacht Is Rocking It on the French Riviera

There’s no place to show off your floating mansion like the South of France, where all the rich and famous gather around to play. One of the most impressive superyachts to flaunt their impeccable silhouette this year is an unusual Feadship model that combines ultra-modern technology with classic comfort.
When your private boat is a jaw-dropping superyacht worth $66 million, you’ve got to flaunt it. That’s what Jimmy John Liautaud seems to be doing. The billionaire’s luxury toy was recently spotted anchored off the Lerins Islands on the French Riviera. True to its name, the Rock.It luxury yacht was not shy about making its presence known at the glamorous location.
Even though it made its debut back in 2014, Rock.It is still one of the most impressive custom yachts build by the well-known Feadship. The 200-foot (60.4 meters) pleasure craft was supposed to “look fast on the outside, but cozy on the inside.” According to the team at Sinot Exclusive Yacht Design, which was in charge of the project, this is what the future owner wanted.
No stranger to luxury toys, he allegedly owns seven Ferraris, including a rare LaFerrari. Like most billionaires, Liautaud had owned several boats before, including a fishing yacht, and had also chartered luxury vessels. His story is a classic American success tale, centered around a small sandwich shop that Jimmy John opened when he was only 19-years-old.
By 2018, he was one of the names on Forbes’ list of world’s wealthiest people, with a fortune estimated at $1.7 billion. Jimmy John’s Gourmet Sandwiches had turned into a fast-food empire.
As far as technology goes, Rock.It was an innovator. According to the manufacturer, its name will always be linked to the first-time application of a dedicated intuitive control and maneuvering system on a superyacht. This advanced control system includes a semi-DP autopilot system. In addition to that, a three-axis steering joystick with a rotational factor ensures the smoothest cruise, with various maneuvering modes.
Achieving the “cozy” factor was more difficult that you might think, because every little part of the interior was custom made. Meant as a vacation yacht for Liautaud’s family and occasional guests, Rock.It is mainly a fun boat, but with a sophisticated, classic-inspired interior. It boasts several bars, a home cinema, a gaming table, and a raised jacuzzi on the generous sun deck. Premium leather, high-gloss wood, marble, and precious works of art are present throughout.
Although it looks right at home in fancy places such as the French Riviera, Rock.It traveled to many remote destinations, including the Galapagos Islands. At cruising speed, it can easily cover more than 5,000 nautical miles (5,750 miles/8,000 km) but it can also reach higher speeds of up to 15 knots (17 mph/28 kph).
