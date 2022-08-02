This Captain’s Luxury Toy Is a Masterpiece, the World’s Largest Wooden Sailing Yacht

A true boating connoisseur doesn’t go for the ephemeral trends of the present, but for the essence and history of a yacht that’s meant to pass the test of time. This truly one-of-a-kind yacht seamlessly blends traditional boat building with ultra-modern luxuries.
After 20 years of being a boat captain, Dominique Gerardin decided it was time to design the boat of his dreams. This wasn’t a futuristic motor yacht, but a vessel inspired by the traditional Indonesian commerce boats from the 1920s, called phinisi, a combination of local boats and Dutch schooners.
Luckily, he found an investor, and his dream came true. The stunning Lamima would become the largest wooden sailing yacht ever built, that’s available for charter. The 214-foot (65 meters) work of art was hand-crafted using traditional methods in Indonesia, then finished at a shipyard in Bangkok – all in all, it took three years to complete.
In addition to its rich historic and geographical roots, Lamima is unique because it blends its traditional soul with a contemporary attitude. This massive wooden toy with sails can compete anytime with the latest motor yachts, in terms of luxury. Up to 14 guests can be accommodated across seven elegant staterooms, each with en-suite bathrooms, the latest entertainment systems, and private lounge areas.
The ship’s entire stern is dedicated to a state-of-the-art outdoor Balinese spa, where guests get pampered with massages, beauty treatments, and yoga classes. The sun deck is another generous relaxation area, while the beautiful lounge area with sun pads can also be used for al-fresco dining.
Lamima’s main salon is also crafted from traditional Indonesian wood, sporting a massive bar. Next to it is the formal dining area, with a beautiful table that can gather all 14 guests.
Meant to explore the natural paradise in the Southeast Asia region, Lamima also comes with a generous toy box, offering everything from kayaks and jet skis to diving and snorkeling gear. Of course, traditional Indonesian canoes had to also be offered – another interesting mix of ultra-modern and traditional features.
This spectacular wooden masterpiece is not about the thrills of speed. It cruises gently at 8 knots (9 mph/14.8 kph), boasting a range of 3,200 nautical miles (3,680 miles/5,926 km) which is more than enough to travel around this beautiful area.
There really is no other yacht like Lamima – it’s no conventional charter yacht, and it’s not a simple wooden vessel either. As Gerardin puts it, “you feel like you are on a boat from the spice trade 200 years ago.”
Those who would like to experience traveling onboard the world’s largest wooden sailing yacht, should be ready to part with $154,000 per week. More details are available at Superyachts Monaco.
