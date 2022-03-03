Sandwich Empire Founder Is Selling His Spaceship-Like Custom Superyacht, Worth $72M

One of the great perks of being a billionaire is that you can have an entirely bespoke superyacht built for you, by some of the world’s most prestigious shipyards. But the famous Jimmy John, together with the renowned Feadship, took this even further, by creating a pleasure craft that’s outstanding even when compared to other bespoke luxury vessels.
The stunning Rock.it that’s almost 200-foot-long (60.4 meters) doesn’t just look like a spaceship, but also boasts something that no other superyacht had achieved before – a state-of-the-art control system that includes a semi-DP autopilot system. A three-axis steering joystick allows a flexible use of the different maneuvering modes. According to Feadship, this was the first-time application of an intuitive maneuvering system on a superyacht.
In addition to this cutting-edge control technology, Rock.it, with a design by the world-famous Sinot, reveals all the high-end features we would expect from a bespoke yacht. Its passengers can enjoy a raised jacuzzi on the large sun deck, several bars and al-fresco dining areas, a home cinema, and a gaming table. Up to ten guests can be accommodated in five cabins, and the yacht’s interiors are covered in the most expensive materials, such as premium leathers, high-gloss wood, and various marbles.
Not only was Rock.it a beauty when it was delivered in 2014, but it also underwent a recent multimillion-dollar refit, for a refreshed look. In terms of performance, it offers an impressive range of more than 5,000 miles (8,000 km) at cruising speed, with a maximum speed of 15 knots (17 mph/28 kph).
The one who got to enjoy this futuristic vessel is none other than Jimmy John Liautaud, the famous founder of Jimmy John’s Gourmet Sandwiches, a restaurant chain. Liautaud most likely inspired many entrepreneurs with the success story of how he went from a small sandwich shop, opened when he was only 19, to a $2 billion empire.
But it seems that he’s ready to move on to a different luxury toy, as his bespoke, unique superyacht is up for grabs. Those with $72 million to spare can check it out over at Burgess Yachts.
In addition to this cutting-edge control technology, Rock.it, with a design by the world-famous Sinot, reveals all the high-end features we would expect from a bespoke yacht. Its passengers can enjoy a raised jacuzzi on the large sun deck, several bars and al-fresco dining areas, a home cinema, and a gaming table. Up to ten guests can be accommodated in five cabins, and the yacht’s interiors are covered in the most expensive materials, such as premium leathers, high-gloss wood, and various marbles.
Not only was Rock.it a beauty when it was delivered in 2014, but it also underwent a recent multimillion-dollar refit, for a refreshed look. In terms of performance, it offers an impressive range of more than 5,000 miles (8,000 km) at cruising speed, with a maximum speed of 15 knots (17 mph/28 kph).
The one who got to enjoy this futuristic vessel is none other than Jimmy John Liautaud, the famous founder of Jimmy John’s Gourmet Sandwiches, a restaurant chain. Liautaud most likely inspired many entrepreneurs with the success story of how he went from a small sandwich shop, opened when he was only 19, to a $2 billion empire.
But it seems that he’s ready to move on to a different luxury toy, as his bespoke, unique superyacht is up for grabs. Those with $72 million to spare can check it out over at Burgess Yachts.