Sandwich Empire Founder Is Selling His Spaceship-Like Custom Superyacht, Worth $72M

The stunning Rock.it that’s almost 200-foot-long (60.4 meters) doesn’t just look like a spaceship, but also boasts something that no other superyacht had achieved before – a state-of-the-art control system that includes a semi-DP autopilot system. A three-axis steering joystick allows a flexible use of the different maneuvering modes. According to Feadship, this was the first-time application of an intuitive maneuvering system on a superyacht. In addition to this cutting-edge control technology, Rock.it, with a design by the world-famous Sinot, reveals all the high-end features we would expect from a bespoke yacht. Its passengers can enjoy a raised jacuzzi on the large sun deck, several bars and al-fresco dining areas, a home cinema, and a gaming table. Up to ten guests can be accommodated in five cabins, and the yacht’s interiors are covered in the most expensive materials, such as premium leathers, high-gloss wood, and various marbles.Not only was Rock.it a beauty when it was delivered in 2014, but it also underwent a recent multimillion-dollar refit, for a refreshed look. In terms of performance, it offers an impressive range of more than 5,000 miles (8,000 km) at cruising speed, with a maximum speed of 15 knots (17 mph/28 kph).The one who got to enjoy this futuristic vessel is none other than Jimmy John Liautaud, the famous founder of Jimmy John’s Gourmet Sandwiches, a restaurant chain. Liautaud most likely inspired many entrepreneurs with the success story of how he went from a small sandwich shop, opened when he was only 19, to a $2 billion empire.But it seems that he’s ready to move on to a different luxury toy, as his bespoke, unique superyacht is up for grabs. Those with $72 million to spare can check it out over at Burgess Yachts