This 213-Foot Luxury Superyacht Has a Unique Sky Lounge With Jet-Inspired Wings

Founded in 2001, ISA Yachts has rapidly become one of the leading Italian shipyards that are dedicated to producing incredible vessels that satisfy the customers' needs. The shipyard's beating heart is in Ancona, a city located on the northern Adriatic coast of Italy.
That's where all of the beauties are starting their life, including the Continental line, a new range of superyachts available in the 80 and 65-meter (262 and 213-ft, respectively) versions. Unveiled back in 2020, the Continental 65 features a steel hull and an aluminum superstructure designed by Enrico Gobbi's Team For Design.
Compared to its bigger sister, the Continental 65 comes with fewer architectural lines, which give the impression of a longer, more dynamic yacht. The stern is particularly noteworthy as it adds to the slim look of the vessel. Moreover, its curved lines give the superstructure a softer, "flowing" aspect.
The large squared windows specific to the Continental series fill the interiors of the yacht with natural light, allowing guests to enjoy stunning ocean views. Speaking of the guests, up to 12 passengers will be able to enjoy the comfort of six cabins, while 16 crew members will be accommodated in nine cabins.
Plus, every deck will be jam-packed with high-end amenities. On the main deck, guests will find relaxation in a large pool that serves as an extension for the beach club located below. The pool is delimited astern by a glass wall, and on the opposite side, another glass wall reaches up to the ceiling to serve as a background for a waterfall.
Apart from the effect, this waterfall works to isolate the pool from the rest of the deck, where passengers will find the main salon, which comes complete with a dining area and pantry. On this deck, there's also a tender garage where all the water toys can be stored.
On the lower deck, the beach club can be used both during at and well after sunset, thanks to a scenic lighting system. Here, passengers will also find a sauna, a massage room, a bar, and a gym area. When closed, the transom door is distinguished by another characteristic element of the Continental line: a black trapezoid that shelters the windows for interior natural lighting.
If that's not enough, guests can access the fly deck via stairs and hop inside the strategically raised panoramic Jacuzzi, which is also set to offer a spectacular view.
In terms of performance, the yacht can navigate across the sea at a top speed of 16 knots (18 mph/ 30 kph) with two MTU 12V4000M63 engines. The Continental 65 can also cruise for up to 5,500 nautical miles (6,329 miles/ 10,186 km) at 11 knots (13 mph/ 20 kph), allowing both the owner and the passengers to enjoy the blue of the ocean for extended periods of time.
