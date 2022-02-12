311-Foot O'Pari Superyacht Shows That Yachting Is All About Jaw-Dropping Business Models

Before we go on, let me just clear things up a bit. O'Pari is a superyacht from builder Golden Yachts, a crew from Greece with one heck of an ability to create drool-over machines for multi-millionaire or billionaire customers.
But, there are two O'Pari under the Golden Yachts brand. The first is 42 m (137 ft) long and was completed back in 1997. It saw a refit in 2006 and 2010 but still stands as the first vessel from the Golden Yachts fleet.
As for the O'Pari before you, it's a 95 m (311 ft) superyacht that is also commonly referred to as O'Pari 2. What sets it apart from quite a few superyachts on international waters is that O'Pari 2 was designed specifically to tailor to those that just want a taste of what it means to live on a superyacht.
Take one wild guess as to who owns this sucker. If the name Paris Dragnis sounds familiar, it's because this founder and CEO of Goldenports Holdings manages one of the world's most predominant maritime shipping services.
Speaking of price, aside from having to go to Greece to hop on this sucker, you'll also need to bring along 1 million EUR (1.14 million USD) for one week's charter, not including operational costs. Not including operational costs! I had to say that again so that you don't get the wrong impression.
What makes O'Pari 2 so dang attractive is its styling, and while the builder is Golden Yachts, another crew was involved in the job, Studio Vafiadis, responsible for the interior you see. This crew is sure to sound familiar as their work has made it onto our web pages before. The image gallery tells you exactly why that is.
The luxury before you spans over five decks and is set up to be a temporary home for just a handful of guests, up to twenty people divided amongst 13 custom-designed staterooms.
Upon seeing the social spaces, I was literally left speechless. Interiors bring a balance between natural and composite materials and make up the furniture available.
Wood, stone, fabrics, and color are displayed in such balance that I wouldn't feel bad about possibly spending my life's savings on one week aboard O'Pari. I think it's all about that lighting, though.
Guests will have the possibility to enjoy features like a gym, bars, social areas, and an entertainment center. There's a sauna, massage room, and toy and tender garages too. Yes, garages, as in multiple; who knows what else isn't revealed on the manufacturer's website.
Now, toys are an essential part of the millionaire lifestyle, so expect to find tenders, day boats, jet skis, kayaks, wakeboards, water skis, and inflatable water slides. Clearly, that's not the end of it all, so feel free to give Golden Yachts or any charter service a call and see just how far this rabbit hole goes.
You already know how long this ship is, but you don't know that it features a beam of 13.8 m (45.3 ft) and a 3.60 m (11.8 ft) draft. This means that getting very close to coastal regions may be a bit tough, but hey, you have a slew of tenders to help you get to where you want to go. Speaking of going, O'Pari features a top speed of 18 knots (21 mph).
If you want a taste of what it means to live like a millionaire, it seems you need to be a millionaire, duh. But, if you do the math, you and a group of friends just need to pitch in but a fraction of the charter price to seize this opportunity. What are you doing in 2022?
