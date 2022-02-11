Heesen's 187-Foot Superyacht Project Akira Starts to Take Shape

Heesen Yachts has begun work on its luxury superyacht Project Akira, the first of a new breed of high-speed aluminum vessels by the Dutch shipyard. With a Fast Displacement Hull Form by Van Oossanen Naval Architects, this superyacht combines speed with efficiency.
Unveiled back in 2019 at the Monaco Yacht Show, Akira is nothing short of impressive. It measures 57 meters (187 ft) in length, and it sports a lightweight hull and a low-drag underwater body that ensures it can achieve a top speed of 22 knots (25 mph/ 41 kph) with two MTU 16V 4000 M65L engines made by Rolls Royce. Thanks to its shallow draft, the owner will be able to explore even more harbors and tropical islands.
And it's not just its performance that makes it a desirable superyacht. It's the sleek profile, glass surfaces, and bold fashion plates that make Akira stand out. The exterior, designed by Frank Laupman of Omega Architects, features plenty of glass surfaces that gives the appearance of more space.
Guests will find the ultimate relaxation at sea across four decks. On the upper aft terrace, they will get to enjoy an al fresco dining area, while a jacuzzi will await on the large sundeck. The bridge deck will have a forward seating area, and if that's not enough, passengers will surely enjoy the entertainment areas and the spacious beach club.
The materials used for the interior were selected to reflect light. When combined with stainless steel finishes, they add warmth to the rooms.
Speaking of the rooms, up to 12 guests can be accommodated in six suites spread across three decks. The lower deck includes four double suites, while the bridge deck houses the VIP. The owner's stateroom is located on the main deck, and it features a study, a generous bedroom with his-and-hers closets, and a full-beam bathroom. Each deck can be accessed via a glass elevator.
These and more are expected to soon take shape at the Heesen's facility in the Netherlands. Project Akira is set for delivery in 2024.
