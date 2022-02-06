Luxurious OK Superyacht With Tennis Court, Garden, Aquariums Estimated at Just $40 Million

At the end of last month, Karmarine Shipyard in Turkey launched what is turning out to be one of the most talk-about launches of the season: OK, a semi-submersible superyacht that can be anything from superyacht to a very luxurious shadow vessel.
Designed by Timur Bozca, an established designer with plenty of experience in both the naval and automotive industry, OK launched under very secretive circumstances. Even as of the time of press, there are very few details about it available online. But one of them, regarding price, can probably be crossed off the list: The Sun says that the reported cost of the conversion was a little over $40 million.
If true, that would be an incredible feat, considering how OK turned out. There is a very good reason why there’s so much buzz around this superyacht right now, and it’s all down to the fact that it’s semi-submersible, with the biggest open deck possibly ever, space to fit 70 toys, and ultra-luxe amenities. OK is a lot of things all rolled into one, to put it simply.
Spanning 146 meters (479 feet), OK is not a new build, and this could probably explain the low cost. As Bozca himself explained – and we covered in a previous story – it started out as 1982 support vessel Super Servant 3, built by Oshima Shipbuilding from Japan, before it was turned into an “island concept.”
OK can submerge almost 70% of its surface underwater by using ballast tanks, to serve as docking for anything from a seaplane to a 46-meter (150-foot) yacht. When it emerges again, the open deck offers 3,300 square meters (35,520 square feet) of space that can be used for a variety of purposes. These include, but are not limited to tennis court, open-air garage for water and land gear, racing track, lounges and entertainment spaces, or even combinations of these. A 40-ton crane and a vertical wind turbine are also there.
The above would make OK perfect as a shadow vessel for another superyacht, but in reality, it can be its own mothership. In the forepart, OK can sleep 20 guests and whatever crew is necessary for manning it, and offers proper superyacht capabilities like an outdoor cinema, a jacuzzi and glass-wall pool, one botanical garden, and three aquariums.
