2023 Maserati GranTurismo Drops Camo, Twin Turbos Featured

Initially expected to premiere in late 2021, the GranTurismo is now expected in the first half of 2022 for the 2023 model year. The latest spy pics leave very little to the imagination as far as design is concerned, which is best described as evolutionary in comparison to the old gen.
Fitted with low-profile winter boots and quad tailpipes complemented by a plastic diffuser, the redesigned coupe is hiding two intercoolers behind the side intakes of the front bumper. In other words, twin turbocharging is on the menu as you would expect from a modern performance-oriented car.
The Italian automaker is very secretive in terms of powertrain options, excluding the all-electric variant confirmed one too many eons ago with a three-motor layout. The House of the Trident promises 100 kilometers per hour (62 miles per hour) in approximately two seconds, which is wishful thinking if you remember the Model S Plaid needs 1.99 seconds to 97 kilometers per hour (60 miles per hour) in the most ideal of conditions.
Lower down the spectrum, it’s not known if we’ll see a twin-turbo V8 option. Most rumors make a case for a twin-turbo V6, likely the Nettuno in the MC20 as long as Maserati can modify it for a front-midship vehicle. The MC20 supercar, by comparison, uses an eight-speed transaxle shared with the Chevrolet Corvette. Indeed, it’s the very same eLSD-equipped Tremec TR-9080 DCT found in the C8 Stingray with the Z51 go-faster package.
For this application, the Nettuno and any potential V8 option may be joined by the 8HP eight-speed automatic found in every other Maserati currently produced. Speaking of which, BMW has called back four 2022 models due to mechatronic modules assembled incorrectly by ZF Friedrichshafen.
Fitted with double-spoke alloy wheels along with LED headlamps and taillamps, the prototype further boasts red-painted brake calipers and relatively small quarter windows. The latter detail indicates limited passenger space out back, which is only natural for a 2+2 grand tourer.
