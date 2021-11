Does This 2023 Maserati GranTurismo Test Mule Sound Like a V6 to You?

kW

The renaissance started with the MC20, a supercar that combines a twin-turbo V6 with the transaxle dual-clutch transmission of the Corvette Stingray. Seriously, it’s the same cog swapper as you get in a $60,000 sports car. Speaking of which, the Nettuno as Maserati calls the all-new V6 has been overshadowed by the free-breathing V8 engine of the Corvette Z06.Maserati also intends to launch a D-segment crossover in the guise of the Grecale, which is nothing more than a Stelvio with different badges and snazzier design traits. Going forward, the Italians prepare to redesign the GranTurismo from the ground up in the form of a sporty grand tourer.Scheduled to launch next year for the 2023 model year, the GranTurismo has been recently spotted with camouflaged everything and four exhaust pipes. The featured video further offers a soundcheck, which I believe to be the 3.0-liter engine of the MC20 with the 8HP torque-converter box.Let’s pretend I’m wrong and Maserati is actually rocking a V8 under the hood. The question is, what eight-cylinder mill would be suitable for this application? The Ferrari-based 3.8 matches the Nettuno in torque but falls a little short in terms of horsepower, which defeats the purpose of a V8 in the GranTurismo. What’s more, do remember that Maserati prepares for an electrified future with a full-electric powertrain for the all-new GranTurismo.The battery-electric powertrain will be marketed under the Folgore moniker and feature an 800-volt system that enables 300-charging. According to hearsay, the upcoming three-motor setup will be capable of 650-odd ponies and zero to 100 kilometers per hour (62 miles per hour) in 2.5 seconds.